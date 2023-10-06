Big Brother will return to British television screens for the first time since 2018.

The Big Brother house will soon open its doors once more, for a whole new batch of contestants.

The influential reality TV show was broadcast on British television screens for 18 years, however it was axed in 2018. The programme will now be relaunched on ITV2, with two series of the show confirmed.

But when does Big Brother 2023 start, where can you watch it, who are the hosts and what can we expect from the relaunch?

When does Big Brother 2023 start?

Big Brother will start on Sunday October 8th, kicking off from 9pm with a special launch event across ITV1 – or STV in Scotland – ITV2 and ITVX.

Following its launch the show will be on ITV2 from Sunday to Friday from 9pm, followed by Big Brother: Late & Live. After the spin-off show ends fans can also catch a livestream of the house on ITVX.

Who will host Big Brother?

Past Big Brother hosts include Davina McCall, Emma Willis and former winner Brian Dowling.

However, for its ITV2 premiere AJ Odudu and Will Best will take over presenting duties.

Odudu formerly presented Big Brother’s Bit on the Side with Rylan-Clark Neal, and is also known for her time on Strictly Come Dancing, whereas her co-host Best is known for shows such as T4 and Dance Dance Dance.

In addition, Marcus Bentley, who has narrated the show since it began in 2000, will return.

Who are the contestants?

This year’s housemates have yet to be confirmed, however producers have reportedly stated that when casting they were looking for regular, everyday people and not “wannabe” influencers.

How long do Big Brother contestants stay in the house?

Contestants during previous seasons of Big Brother have stayed in the house as long as three months. However, those taking part in the reboot will stay in the house for just six weeks with their every moment being recorded.

ITV have confirmed that all housemates will be supported with an individual support plan which will include sessions with mental health professionals before, during and after their time in the house.