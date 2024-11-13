New data has revealed the highest-rated free-to-play horror games on the Steam platfom.

Counter-Strike 2 experts at CSDB.gg filtered the library of the gaming platform for those with the ‘horror’, “’psychological horror’, and ‘survival horror’ tags, then ranked them by their player ratings.

Corey Sims, of CSDB.gg, commented on the findings, saying: “Sometimes, the crowd favorites aren't the most expensive games on the market. Instead, they're often the simple, streamlined games that deliver a good scare.

“It is important to note that gamers are often more generous with their rating of free games as they do not have the element of value-for-money to consider.“

Here are the games that you won’t have to empty your wallet for to enjoy a solid scare.

1 . Psychopomp Psychopomp ranked first, with a rating of 94.34%. Many players enjoyed the adventure game's unique gameplay and dialogue, with one player commenting that it is a "psychological game with a lot of charm." The game only received 1.8% negative reviews.

2 . Ultimate Custom Night With a rating of 93.50%, Ultimate Custom Night was the runner-up. The "ultimate Five Nights at Freddy's mashup" was often praised for its replay value and received just 4.8% negative reviews.

3 . Indigo Park: Chapter 1 In third place, Indigo Park: Chapter 1 received a rating of 93.19% and only 4.4% negative reviews. The exploration game, set in an abandoned theme park, was commended by some reviewers for having a creepy atmosphere with well-designed characters.

4 . Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator Continuing the success of the Five Nights at Freddy's series, Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator received a rating of 92.11% and was awarded fourth place. One review praised the game for a "perfect mix of fun gameplay and terrifying scenes," and it received just 5.9% negative reviews.