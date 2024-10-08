One of the UK’s most popular pop singers has a date with Scotland this month.

First finding fame on television talent competition The Voice, Becky Hill was mentored by Jessie J and remains the most successful graduate of the STV show, despite only making the semi-final.

Since then there’s been a number one single in the shape of Gecko (Overdrive) with Oliver Heldens, two consecutive Brit Awards for Best Dance Act, and two hit studio albums with 2021’s Only Honest on the Weekend and this year’s Believe Me Now?.

She’s also built up a fearsome live reputation, not least over the last summer when she played to huge crowds at Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Radio 1's Big Weekend, Parklife, and TRNSMT.

Now she’s on her way to Scotland for her first arena gig at the OVO Hydro.

Here’s what you need to know.

When is Becky Hill playing Glasgow?

Becky Hill plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on her biggest tour to date on Saturday, October 12.

Will there be a support act?

Becky Hill will have two supports for her Glasgow gig.

First up will be English artist SAVANNAH, who describes herself as “a multi genre DJ who loves a good ol' rave, gig, boogie and to connect people together.

After that it’s on to Charlie Boon to provide the main support. Formerly known as Crawford, he is a 24 year old house and techno producer from Cornwall who is currently based in London and has proven popular at festivals.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm but no other times have yet been released by the venue. Judging by similar gigs, expect SAVANNAH to start at 7pm, Charlie Boon to play from around 7.45pm and Becky Hill to begin her set at some time between 8.30pm and 9pm. The show will end by 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £64.15 for a standing ticket.

Are there any age restrictions?

It’s over 14s only in the standing area and over 8s in the seated sections, with under 16s having to be accompanied by an adult.

What is the likely Becky Hill setlist?

Becky Hill played a number of headline dates over the summer and played a broadly similar setlist every night. Expect to hear the majority of these songs in Glasgow, taken from a recent setlist in Scarborough.