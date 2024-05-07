Azealia Banks has announced that she will tour the UK. Image: Getty

American rapper and singer Azealia Banks has announced a Glasgow show as part of her upcoming UK tour.

Her “Back To The Union Jack Tour” will kick off in London this September before stopping in six other cities around the country.

Best known for her hit 2011 single 212, Banks has previously performed in Glasgow back in 2014.

Here is everything you need to know about tickets and pre-sale for Azealia Banks’ Glasgow show.

Back To The Union Jack tour dates

Azealia Banks will perform in Glasgow on Wednesday, September 18 after kicking off her UK tour in London.

Saturday, September 14 - O2 Academy, Brixton, London

Sunday, September 15 - O2 Academy, Bristol

Tuesday, September 17 - Leeds University Stylus

Wednesday, September 18 - SWG3, Glasgow

Friday, September 20 - O2 Institute, Birmingham

Saturday, September 21 - Liverpool Uni Mountford Hall

Sunday, September 22 - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

When do Azealia Banks tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Azealia Banks’ UK tour will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, May 9. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster, Gigantic or See.

Azealia Banks performing. Image: Getty

Is there Azealia Banks pre-sale?

Yes, there is pre-sale available for Azealia Banks’ Glasgow show.

Pre-sale tickets are currently available and can be accessed through the star’s website using the password “CHEAPYXO”.

O2 or Virgin Media customers looking to purchase tickets for her shows in London, Bristol, Birmingham or Manchester will be able to access pre-sale through Priority until 9am on Thursday, May 9.

How much are Azealia Banks tickets?