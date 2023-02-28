Ken Bruce announced he is leaving the BBC for Greatest Hits Radio and he plans to take his legendary PopMaster game with him.

Ken Bruce joined the BBC in 1977 but after 45 years with them said it was “time for a change”

After presenting on BBC Radio 2 for a whopping 31 years, Scottish host Ken Bruce will soon be moving on to new opportunities. On January 17 via Twitter, Radio 2 said: “We have some news… After 31 years of presenting the 9.30am-midday weekday show Ken Bruce has decided to leave. We’re going to miss you lots Ken and want to congratulate you on a fantastic career at the BBC.”

The 72-year-old is due to be replaced by 48-year-old Vernon Kay who became emotional speaking on the issue, acknowledging he had “big shoes” to fill. Here’s everything you need to know about where veteran broadcaster Ken Bruce is going after Radio 2, why he left, and how to find his new show.

Where is Ken Bruce going after Radio 2?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ken Bruce is moving on from Radio 2 to Bauer’s station Greatest Hits Radio where he will carry on his well-loved PopMaster quiz. Speaking on the move, Bruce promised that he, his ‘musings and all the great records you know and love from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s’ will be coming with him.

He added: “Nothing stays the same forever and I have decided the time is right for me to move on from Radio 2 when I reach the end of my current contract in March.

“It’s been a tremendously happy time for me. I’ve made many friends and worked with many wonderful colleagues.”

Why did Ken Bruce leave BBC?

Ken Bruce who has said he is "a little surprised and disappointed" that his final BBC Radio 2 show will be as early as next week. Vernon Kay will take over in May following the announcement last month that Scottish broadcasting veteran Bruce would be stepping down from presenting his mid-morning show on Radio 2 after 31 years.

The Independent reports that Bruce’s decision to move on came shortly after Steve Wright was ‘nudged’ out his Radio 2 afternoon slot along with other famous characters like Simon Mayo, Graham Norton and Paul O’Grady moving on recently.

Initially, Bruce said: “I would stress that this is entirely my decision. “I will always be very proud of my association with the BBC and Radio 2.”

However, he later wrote on his Twitter on February 24: “I will be presenting my last show on Radio 2 next Friday. I had intended fulfilling my contract until the end of March but the BBC has decided it wants me to leave earlier. Let’s enjoy the week ahead!”

When is Ken Bruce leaving Radio 2?

Vernon Kay who will replace Ken Bruce on his mid-morning weekday slot on BBC Radio 2, according to reports. The well-known TV presenter will take over from Scottish broadcasting veteran Bruce, following the announcement last month that he would be stepping down.

Ken Bruce’s last show on Radio 2 will fall on Friday, March 3. Exactly one month later on Monday, April 3, he will present for the first time on Greatest Hits from 10am to 1pm. The Greatest Hits website says the station can be found on FM and DAB on radio, on the Freeview channel 716 or Sky 0151 or via the free app available for iPhone or Android.

Who is replacing Ken Bruce?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vernon Kay will take over Radio 2’s mid-morning show in May as Gary Davies covers the show temporarily. Kay has previously hosted shows on Radio x and Radio 1 and is the current host of Radio 2’s Dance Sounds of the ‘90s.

Speaking on the opportunity, Kay said: “I look forward to playing some of the best music in the world while in the company of the Radio 2 listeners, who I feel I’ve got to know over the last 18 months.”