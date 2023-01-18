There are no shortage of fun events to look forward to across Scotland this February.
We’re spoilt for choice for things to do in Scotland – with something entertaining and interesting happening every single day.
Don’t belive us? Well, we’ve scoured the listing an come up with a full month of gigs, plays, comedy shows and events to keep you busy until March. That’s one for every day of February.
1. February 1: James Yorkston and Nina Persson
Scottish singer and songwriter James Yorkston will be joined by Cardigans lead singer Nina Persson at Aberdeen's Lemon Tree to play tracks from their new album - The Great White Sea Eagle. They'll also be playing Edinburgh's Summerhall on February 3 and Glasgow's Drygate Brewery on February 4.
Photo: Contributed
2. February 2: Jersey Boys
Smash hit musical Jersey Boys has won 65 major awards and has been seen by over 27 million people worldwide. It's playing at the Edinburgh Playhouse from January 24-February 4.
Photo: Contributed
3. February 3: Plastic - Remaking Our World
You only have until February 5 to see the latest exhibition at Dundee's V&A Design Museum. 'Plastic: Remaking Our World' examines the history and the future of plastic, from its early origins when it was intended as a sustainable alternative to natural resources, to its meteoric rise in the twentieth century.
Photo: V&A
4. February 4: Prue Leith
Join Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith at the Edinburgh International Conference centre for her first ever live show. 'Nothing in Moderation' will see Prue take audiences through the ups and downs of being a successful restaurateur, novelist, businesswoman and Great British Bake Off judge - then answer audience questions.
Photo: Contributed