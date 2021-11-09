It’s been two years since the birth of Disney Plus, the streaming platform that brought Star Wars, Marvel, and more well-loved franchises into one place.

To celebrate, Disney has organised Disney Plus Day, where the platform will share new trailers, make announcements, and you can get money off your monthly subscription for a limited time only.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s all you need to know about Disney Plus Day and what announcements to expect.

When is Disney Plus Day?

Disney Plus Day falls on November 12th, although the subscription offer is available throughout the week.

Disney has already released a trailer showcasing what’s coming for the two-year anniversary.

The three key areas focused on in the trailer are Season Two of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Star Wars announcements, and the Disney Plus premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Disney Plus Day is the company's celebration for the two-year anniversary of the streaming platform. Photo: Disney Plus.

On top of that, the trailers promises access to even more “exclusive premieres” than is shown in the short advert.

What offers are available for Disney Plus Day?

The subscription offer is available from 8am on Monday November 8th to 5:59pm on Sunday November 14th.

Jungle Cruise is one of the many Disney productions premiering on Disney Plus on November 12th. Photo: Disney Plus.

It gets you full access to Disney Plus for £1.99, a 75% saving on the standard monthly price.

What announcements will be made on Disney Plus Day?

Aside from Shang-Chi’s streaming debut, there are also a range of new shows and movies premiering on Disney Plus.

They include:

- Jungle Cruise

- Home Sweet Home Alone

- Dopesick

- Olaf Presents (an original series of shorts)

- Fan favourite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios, including Frozen Fever, Feast, Paperman, and Get a Horse!

- Ciao Alberto

- A short from the Simpsons

- Season Two of The World According to Jeff Goldblum

- A special production on the legacy of Star Wars’ Boba Fett

- A special production on the MCU on Disney Plus

Disney has also promised that subscribers will have access to “an inaugural Disney+ Day fan celebration on Disney+, which will include breaking news, first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars”.

When is the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show trailer coming out?

Disney Plus Day will also offer the first look at the Star Wars TV show centred around Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The show will bring back Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen from the Star Wars prequels to once again reprise their roles as Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Little it yet known about the show, which is set to release some time in 2022 and first announced in August 2019.

However, filming is already underway for the latest addition to the Star Wars franchise.

The series will take place between Episode III and Episode IV, placing it squarely between the prequels and the original trilogy.

It’s thought that the show will focus on Obi-Wan grappling with the destruction of the Jedi Order and the rise of the Empire.