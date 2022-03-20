Under the Radar: These Southern Lands

These Southern Lands is the brainchild of Glasgow-based multi-instrumentalist and composer Duncan Sutherland, working with producer Kim Moore (aka WOLF) and a cast of international musicians drawn from the ranks of the Nevis Ensemble.
Their forthcoming album, Midnight Oil, is released on 8 April and draws on a range of styles. The synth pop of debut track Hear Me scored single of the week on Radio Scotland’s Afternoon Show, while follow-up Peace Vs Quit demonstrates a more cinematic feel and Fun In Pink (out on 25 March) is guaranteed to appeal to fans of the Lightning Seeds.
Sutherland has a PhD in renewable energy and this collection of songs is inspired by the climate crisis, something which feels particularly evident on the track Lost In A Forest, which shifts from contemporary classical to trad and finishes with birdsong. It all makes for a compelling mix, which we look forward to experiencing live at the album launch, taking place on 3 April at Glasgow venue The Old Hairdressers. For more information visit www.facebook.com/thesesouthernlands
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk
