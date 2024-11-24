Under the Radar: The Demographic
Hailing from the Highland capital Inverness, Malachy Mackintosh, Callum Wilson, Rory Brown, William Scully and Vincent Peteranna make up the excellent indie rock group The Demographic.
We first encountered the young band when they toured across Scotland with Scottish Music Centre’s youth music project Hit The Road, well-known for helping develop artists such as Lewis Capaldi and Be Charlotte, and then again at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.
The band formed after performing together in a school concert two years ago. To date, they’ve released a series of singles and, earlier this year, their debut EP titled The Change, which they released via their own record label The Demographic Media. We recommend stand-out tracks Better Years and Happy Song, which have both secured airplay on Amazing Radio.
Returning home from their first tour with dates outside Scotland, visiting Manchester and Newcastle, they headline Upstairs in Inverness today, with support from Alloa act Deltamanic and Wick natives KATANES. For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/demographicband
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
