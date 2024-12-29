Under the Radar: Martin Mullady

Martin Mullady

Martin Mullady’s music will appeal to fans of Stereophonics and Foo Fighters, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Hailing from Alloa near Stirling, Martin Mullady is a promising singer-songwriter, creating masterful, three-minute pop rock songs which will appeal to fans of Stereophonics and Foo Fighters.

Mullady has toured extensively in various bands, performing at the Barrowlands, O2 Academy and King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow, the Cavern Club in Liverpool and at scores of festivals including Vibration Festival, Scribblers Picnic, International Pop Overthrow and many more.

He’s been championed by Derek Murray across the BBC, Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio and CamGlen Radio as well as local publications such as the Alloa Advertiser and the Stirling Observer. He’s building a loyal fanbase too, with sold out hometown shows and support slots with artists including Big Country, Wrest, Vida, The Clause and Layaway.

Standout songs include his most recent, the upbeat Holding On and Little Changes, taken from his EP Getting it Together which was released earlier this year. For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/martinmullady

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk