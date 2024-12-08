Under the Radar: Flair

Flair

With their songs picking up airplay in all the right places, Flair will be ones to watch in 2025, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Despite being relative newcomers, Glasgow five-piece Flair have built up a loyal fanbase on the indie rock circuit over the past 18 months. Jonathan Donald, Callum McCarthur, Jonathan Wilkie, Tony Collum and his cousin Louis Collum have also achieved the all important milestone of sold out hometown shows, including at The Old Hairdressers and Nice N Sleazy.

The group have also secured airplay via Amazing Radio, both in the US and the UK, as well as through Lomond Radio, Sunny Govan Radio, Blast 106 Radio Belfast, Code Zero Radio and scores of blogs and playlists, and they also featured on the longlist for the inaugural Scottish Live Music Awards.

They’re currently completing their first tour across the UK and Ireland, visiting Edinburgh, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester and Dublin and their self-titled debut EP and latest single Swan were released on Friday via the micro record label Revo Pro. Their final live outing of 2024 is an EP launch party at The Poetry Club at SWG3 in Glasgow on 20 December, see https://linktr.ee/flairband

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk