Under the Radar: Cyrano

Edinburgh-based solo artist Cyrano made a big splash with his debut release White Wine, which saw him team up with Garçon Wines to produce a limited-edition flat bottle which sold out in half an hour. His follow up, Tundra, is also a promising prospect, and sees him share production duties with Foals’ Kit Monteith. He describes his latest release as leftfield beats with electronic soul, and it’s likely to appeal to a broad range of listeners, not least fans of early 90s Scottish trio Botany 5.
This time Cyrano’s promotional plans centre on deconstructing the track and its influences through a series of videos, a stripped back version and – later in the year – a remix by Alt-J’s Gwil Sainsbury. And if his own material was not taking up enough time, he has also been working on a new project with Sam Johnston from the London-based band Leif Erikson.
A UK tour is currently scheduled for the autumn and several EPs are in the pipeline. In the meantime, enjoy Tundra, which in spite of its name is perfect listening for a laid-back summer’s day. https://cyranomusic.com/
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk
Dragon Soop is a caffeinated alcohol beverage that comes in a range of flavours, 7.5% ABV. The Dragon Soop Virtual OpenMic night #SOOPERSTARS2021 provides a platform for musicians and comedians to reach a new audience of over 150,000. Submit a video of an original song or comedy sketch before 7pm on the first of the month or tune in to watch via Facebook. Please drink responsibly 18+ only. https://www.dragonsoop.com
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription at https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions