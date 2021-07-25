Under the Radar: Cyrano

Cyrano

Edinburgh-based solo artist Cyrano made a big splash with his debut release White Wine, which saw him team up with Garçon Wines to produce a limited-edition flat bottle which sold out in half an hour. His follow up, Tundra, is also a promising prospect, and sees him share production duties with Foals’ Kit Monteith. He describes his latest release as leftfield beats with electronic soul, and it’s likely to appeal to a broad range of listeners, not least fans of early 90s Scottish trio Botany 5.

This time Cyrano’s promotional plans centre on deconstructing the track and its influences through a series of videos, a stripped back version and – later in the year – a remix by Alt-J’s Gwil Sainsbury. And if his own material was not taking up enough time, he has also been working on a new project with Sam Johnston from the London-based band Leif Erikson.

A UK tour is currently scheduled for the autumn and several EPs are in the pipeline. In the meantime, enjoy Tundra, which in spite of its name is perfect listening for a laid-back summer’s day. https://cyranomusic.com/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

