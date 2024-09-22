Under the Radar: Above as Below
Above as Below is the fantastic new solo project from ex-Snow Patrol member Paul Wilson – a key member and multi-instrumentalist in the group for 20 years. At the beginning of the pandemic, he swapped a fast-paced LA lifestyle for the tranquility of the Scottish Highlands and began writing and recording from his home studio as Above as Below.
Wilson finally left Snow Patrol in 2023 to pursue a new musical path, and he has also performed in bands like Lieutenant with Foo Fighters’ Nate Mendel, and recorded with acts including Film School, featuring Colm O’ Ciosoig from My Bloody Valentine. As the sole member of Above as Below, he writes, performs, produces, and mixes all the songs, creates the artwork, and distributes records from his Highland base via his own label, Unearned Wisdom Records.
He has secured airplay on BBC Radio 1 and Amazing Radio and featured in Rolling Stone. Dark yet melodic, Terra Nova is released on 12 October, offering a glimpse of his brilliant new musical direction. See https://linktr.ee/pabloaboveasbelow
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
