TRNSMT 2025 will bring some of the future stars of the UK music scene to Glasgow Green this year.

TRNSMT 2025 is set to welcome 20 emerging artists at this year’s festival.

The new acts join the line-up as part of the BBC Introducing Stage’s debut at Glasgow Green.

The stage is set to take over the former River Stage, showcasing a who’s who of future British talent.

Marking Glasgow's 850th year, the city's rich musical heritage will be celebrated in style on the BBC Introducing Stage. This special showcase will shine a light on Glasgow's exciting crop of rising musical talent, further cementing its reputation as a UNESCO City of Music.

The BBC Introducing Stage will be taking over the former River Stage, with acts such as BEMZ , Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn and Matilda Mann among the names set to perform at Glasgow Green across July 11 to July 13 2025.

Festival Director Geoff Ellis emphasized the local connection, stating, "TRNSMT's bumper line-up now boasts even more exciting talent, with 20 fantastic up-and-coming artists joining us. We're particularly proud to showcase acts with strong ties to Glasgow – many were born here or honed their craft in the city's legendary venues.

It's an honour to celebrate their journey and their talent as part of Glasgow's 850th anniversary at Scotland's biggest music festival, providing a vital platform for their continued growth."

TRNSMT 2025: BBC Introducing Stage line-up

Rapper BEMZ is one of 20 emerging acts set to perform on the new BBC Introducing Stage at TRNSMT 2025. | Provided

July 11 2025

BEMZ

Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn

Cliffords

Redolent

Indoor Foxes

Fourth Daughter

Becky Sikasa

July 12 2025

Vlure

Chloe Slater

The Guest List

Welly

The Rooks

Fright Years

Alex Spencer

July 13 2025

Matilda Mann

Aaron Rowe

Nell Mescal

Ben Ellis

Dictator

Kuleeangee

Are there still tickets to attend TRNSMT 2025?

There are indeed still tickets to attend TRNSMT 2025, including VIP packages for those wanting a more pampered festival experience. For more information or to pick up tickets, visit Ticketmaster UK .

