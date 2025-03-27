TRNSMT 2025: JADE and Myles Smith set to make Scottish festival debuts as more acts announced - full list
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- TRNSMT have announced their latest wave of acts set to perform at Glasgow Green this summer.
- New additions include former Little Mix performer JADE and BRITs Rising Star winner Myles Smith.
- They join the likes of 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol, who are set to headline this year’s festival.
While Glastonbury Festival continues to build up excitement with their latest round of announcements, so too are TRNSMT Festival with their announcement a short while ago.
The festival, set to take place at Glasgow Green across July 11 to 13 2025, already boasts names such as 50 Cent, Snow Patrol and Biffy Clyro as their headliners, but pop fans can rejoice with the new additions to this year’s bill.
Former Little Mix performer JADE will be heading to Scotland for this year’s festival, alongside BRITs Rising Star winner Myles Smith - the addition of the pair marks their first appearance at a Scottish music festival, according to organisers.
Joining the pair also this year is rising rockstar Nxdia, with their viral hit She Likes A Boy bringing their loud, genre defying sounds to Glasgow Green, while Saturday’s line-up is also complete, with the addition of rock trio HotWax and Rolling Stone UK cover star, Chloe Qisha.
Speaking about the recent additions, Geoff Ellis, Festival Director of TRNSMT said: “The 2025 lineup really serves up something for everyone with a strong mix of globally renowned names, up-and-coming stars, plus the newly announced first Scottish festival appearances from BRIT Award winners JADE and Myles Smith.”
Ellis also promised “more acts still to be announced,” with the “billing [...] shaping up to be one of the most eclectic yet.”
TRNSMT Festival 2025 - current line-up
Friday
- 50 Cent
- The Script
- Wet Leg
- Kneecap
- Jamie Webster
- Confidence Man
- Twin Atlantic
- The Royston Club
- Calum Bowie
- Tanner Adell
- Good Neighbours
- Arthur Hill
- Nofun!
- Nimino
- La La
- Connor Coates
- Big Miz
- Marianne
- Frankie Elyse
Saturday
- Biffy Clyro
- Fontaines D.C.
- The Kooks
- Underworld
- Inhaler
- Sigrid
- Wunderhorse
- Jake Bugg
- Alessi Rose
- James Marriott
- Biig Piig
- Amble
- Lucia & The Best Boys
- Brògeal
- Hotwax
- Chloe Qisha
- Jaguar
- Hayley Zalassi
- Arielle Free
- Hannah Opgaard
- Dominique
- Eva
Sunday
- Snow Patrol
- Gracie Abrams
- JADE
- Myles Smith
- Shed Seven
- The Lathums
- The K’s
- Nina Nesbitt
- Nieve Ella
- Rianne Downey
- Kerr Mercer
- Nxdia
- Nathan Evans & The Saint Phnx Band
- Tom Walker
- Brooke Combe
- Kyle Falconer
- Jazzy
- Beth
- Sarah Story
- Charlie Hedges
- Kane Kirkpatrick
- Beaux
Are there still tickets for TRNSMT 2025?
You’ve not missed out yet - there are still day and weekend tickets, along with some VIP and hospitality options also available. Head on over to Ticketmaster UK to find out more or to pick up your tickets today.
