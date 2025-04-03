The study also shows over £10 million has been lost through ticket scams since February 2024

The 2025 event calendar is set to be one of the biggest and most lucrative in recent history.

But with more celebrated events taking place, so too does the risk of being scammed out of a ticket.

Here’s what areas of the United Kingdom are the most affected by ticket scams, and a look at why it’s potentially happening.

It's safe to say that 2025 is set to be a bumper year for concerts and festivals, with Oasis' reunion, Kendrick Lamar, and Lady Gaga all set to perform over the next 12 months.

However, this heightened activity brings with it the persistent challenge of securing tickets. Issues such as dynamic pricing, fans being incorrectly flagged as 'bots' by automated ticketing systems, and, of course, the risk of ticket scams continue to cause distress.

According to a recent study by SeatPick , Action Fraud received 10,500 complaints regarding event ticket scams since February 2024, resulting in £10.7 million in losses for music and sport fans.

As it transpires, certain areas of the United Kingdom have been shown to be more susceptible to ticket scams, according to information obtained from the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau .

So, which areas are the most affected by ticket scams, and, just as importantly, why is this happening in these areas?

What areas of the United Kingdom are most affected by ticket scams?

While the total number of reports might not be the highest, Suffolk stands out due to the extraordinarily high average loss per victim (£6,214.29). This indicates that when people in Suffolk fall victim to ticket fraud, they lose a substantial amount of money, according to SeatPick’s findings .

London has the highest total reported losses (£3,000,000) and a high number of total reports (2,389). This suggests that while the average loss per report isn't the highest, the sheer volume of scams results in a massive overall financial impact.

The top ten areas of the UK most affected by ticket scams

Suffolk: 70 reports, 9 reports per 100,000 citizens, £435,000 total losses, £6,214.29 loss per report

Leicestershire: 146 reports, 15 reports per 100,000 citizens, £236,000 total losses, £1,616.44 loss per report

South Yorkshire: 156 reports, 12 reports per 100,000 citizens, £241,600 total losses, £1,548.72 loss per report

West Mercia: 112 reports, 9 reports per 100,000 citizens, £163,600 total losses, £1,460.71 loss per report

Wiltshire: 89 reports, 12 reports per 100,000 citizens, £126,000 total losses, £1,415.73 loss per report

Surrey: 214 reports, 18 reports per 100,000 citizens, £301,100 total losses, £1,407.01 loss per report

Derbyshire: 113 reports, 11 reports per 100,000 citizens, £153,200 total losses, £1,355.75 loss per report

West Midlands: 440 reports, 15 reports per 100,000 citizens, £559,000 total losses, £1,270.45 loss per report

Metropolitan: 2,389 reports, 27 reports per 100,000 citizens, £3,000,000 total losses, £1,255.76 loss per report

Hampshire: 292 reports, 15 reports per 100,000 citizens, £352,700 total losses, £1,207.88 loss per report

Why are these areas the most affected?

Areas with large populations, like major cities, often host a significant number of events, including concerts, shows, and sporting events. This high volume of ticket transactions creates more opportunities for fraudulent activity. Scammers exploit the demand for tickets to popular events to deceive unsuspecting buyers.

Increased online activity among residents can also correspond with a higher risk of online ticket scams. As more people use the internet to purchase tickets, they become more exposed to potential scams on various platforms.

The presence of a complex ticket resale market, encompassing both legal and illegal avenues, can create confusion and make it easier for scammers to operate. This complication can make it difficult for buyers to distinguish between legitimate and fraudulent sellers.

Ticket fraud can take many forms, ranging from individual con artists selling fake tickets to organized crime operations targeting large-scale events. This variety makes it challenging for consumers to identify and avoid scams.

Younger generations, such as Gen Z and millennials, are often more active online and may utilize social media platforms for ticket purchases. While this can offer convenience, it can also expose them to higher risks due to the potential for scams on these platforms.

Consumer awareness also plays a crucial role in preventing ticket fraud. Regions with higher levels of fraud awareness may experience lower reported losses or fewer successful scams, highlighting the importance of educating consumers about the risks involved in purchasing tickets from unofficial sources.