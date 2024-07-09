TheTwistettes
Punk, alt-rock, riot grrrl group, The Twistettes, featuring Jo D’arc, just released their brilliant, perfectly-timed new single Tory C**ts via Traffic Cone Records (an ethical musician-led record label).
Written out of anger and frustration, the driving, rhythmic, protest song is taken from their third studio album (out 2025), which was recorded and produced by Michael Brennan at Substation Studio in Rosyth (The Jesus and Mary Chain, Primal Scream, Mogwai, The Twilight Sad). It’s refreshing to hear a group with an explosive sound and biting political / social commentary.
They’ve been championed by Loud Women, BBC Radio 6 Music, Amazing Radio, Louder Than War and artists including Super Furry Animals, Crass, She Drew The Gun and many more have been complementing the single.
The official launch party takes place at Edinburgh College of Art venue Wee Red Bar on 27 July, followed by Mini-stock Festival in Perthshire on 3 August, Glasgow Broadcast on 7 September and Equinox Festival in Lincolnshire on 20 September visit https://linktr.ee/thetwistettes
