TheTwistettes

Jo D’arc

The Twistettes deliver an explosive sound coupled with biting political and social commentary, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Punk, alt-rock, riot grrrl group, The Twistettes, featuring Jo D’arc, just released their brilliant, perfectly-timed new single Tory C**ts via Traffic Cone Records (an ethical musician-led record label).

Written out of anger and frustration, the driving, rhythmic, protest song is taken from their third studio album (out 2025), which was recorded and produced by Michael Brennan at Substation Studio in Rosyth (The Jesus and Mary Chain, Primal Scream, Mogwai, The Twilight Sad). It’s refreshing to hear a group with an explosive sound and biting political / social commentary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’ve been championed by Loud Women, BBC Radio 6 Music, Amazing Radio, Louder Than War and artists including Super Furry Animals, Crass, She Drew The Gun and many more have been complementing the single.