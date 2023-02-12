Superbowl 56 adverts will show previews of some of 2023’s biggest blockbusters and upcoming films.

Major food and drink brands, tech giants, streaming services and the stars of Breaking Bad are lining up for the biggest off-the-field prizes during this year’s Super Bowl advertising spots.

While the half time show will also raise eyebrows, with Rihanna set to perform live for the first time in seven years with her highly anticipated title slot at the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show, viewers in the US will also enjoy a host of new movie trailers that will be featured in Super Bowl ad break.

Here’s a look at all the trailers and upcoming film trailers during the Super Bowl.

Movie trailers expected to premier during the Super Bowl 2023: