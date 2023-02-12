Major food and drink brands, tech giants, streaming services and the stars of Breaking Bad are lining up for the biggest off-the-field prizes during this year’s Super Bowl advertising spots.
While the half time show will also raise eyebrows, with Rihanna set to perform live for the first time in seven years with her highly anticipated title slot at the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show, viewers in the US will also enjoy a host of new movie trailers that will be featured in Super Bowl ad break.
Here’s a look at all the trailers and upcoming film trailers during the Super Bowl.
Movie trailers expected to premier during the Super Bowl 2023:
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 5 sizzle reel Scream VI Fast X The Little Mermaid Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Creed III Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse The Super Mario Bros. Movie Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning (Part One) Barbie 65 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts