No Scottish performer has ever appeared at the Super Bowl half-time show but that could be about to change – as a Scot has featured on two of this year’s headliner’s biggest hits.

Calvin Harris has been tipped to perform at this year's Super Bowl half-time show.

This Sunday (February 12) will see millions of American Football fans take on the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

But even people with little interest in sport will be tuning in to see the spectacular half-time show – this year being headlined by superstar singer Rihanna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be the latest in a string of annual shows that receive global attention, often providing talking points and meme fodder (remember Katy Perry’s dancing shark?).

Here's everything you need to know about the show, including what famous faces might be joining her on stage.

What time will the half-time show be on at in the UK?

The Super Bowl game kicks off at 6.30pm local time, which means that the action will start at 11.30pm UK time (ET), but due to the time difference, it will begin in the UK at 11.30pm GMT.

A game of American Football is split into four quarters of 15 minutes, but a typical game takes between 2-3 hours to complete, so expect the half-time show to take place at some point between 12.30am and 1am.

How to watch the half-time show in the UK?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Super Bowl will be broadcast for free on ITV1 and ITVX this year, as well as on Sky Sports. Coverage will start on Sunday, February 12, at 10.45pm.

What songs will Rihanna play?

The half-time setlist is always a closely-gaurded secret, but the bookies reckon they know which parts of her back catalogue Rihanna will be dipping into.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 10 songs tipped to make an appearance are Don't Stop The Music, Run This Town, Diamonds, This Is What You Came For, Bitch Better Have My Money, Umbrella, Stay, We Found Love, Where Have You Been and SOS.

Favourite to open the set is Don’t Stop The Music, while mega-hit Umbrella seems to be a fairly safe bet for the closer.

What guests will there be?

The Super Bowl half-time show often features some very famous special guests. In 2014 Bruno Mars welcomed The Red Hot Chili Peppers on stage, Beyonce got Destiny’s Child back together for her 2013 set, while Sting made a surprise appearance with Shania Twain in 2003.

This year Jay-Z is favourite to take a guest slot – his company are producing the show and he collaborated with Rihanna on 2009 track Run This Town and 2011’s Talk That Talk.

But history could be made if the second favourite to guest star takes the stage. Scottish DJ, record producer, singer, and songwriter Calvin Harris collaborated with Rihanna on two hits – This Is What You Came For and We Found Love. If the Dumfries-born star does make an appearance he’ll become the first Scot to feature in a Super Bowl half-time show.

Advertisement Hide Ad