Six esteemed musicians are set to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June 🏆🎶

The class of the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame have been announced.

The ceremony is set to take place in New York City in June 2025.

Of those inducted this year, names include Eminem, Janet Jackson Parliament Funkadelic’s George Clinton

The announcement, made overnight, saw a total of 26 artists nominated to be included in this year’s class, including Bryan Adams, Boy George and N.W.A., but from that longlist only six were selected to be awarded when the ceremony takes place on 2025 Induction & Awards Gala in New York City in June.

Established in 1969 to honour and celebrate the achievements of songwriters who have made significant contributions to the music industry, the Songwriters Hall of Fame was founded by Johnny Mercer, a legendary lyricist, along with music publishers Abe Olman and Howie Richmond.

Each year, the SHOF inducts a group of songwriters who have demonstrated exceptional talent and influence in the music industry. Inductees can come from a wide range of genres, including pop, rock, country, jazz, R&B, and more.

Songwriters become eligible for induction 20 years after the first significant commercial release of their work. The Hall recognizes both lyricists and composers.

Songwriters Hall of Fame - Class of 2025

Eminem

Janet Jackson

George Clinton

The Doobie Brothers

Ashley Gorey and Rodney Jenkins

Mike Love and Tony Macaulay