Nine Inch Nails are set for a 40 date World Tour, with two dates in the UK

Nine Inch Nails have confirmed 40 dates as part of their Peel It Back World Tour

The group kickstart the tour in Europe, with two UK tour dates scheduled to take place in June 2025.

Here’s where NIN are performing and when you can get tickets.

After speculation, online leaks and an admission from the band themselves, Nine Inch Nails are set to perform two dates in the UK as part of their world tour.

The announcement comes after postponing the tour dates in respect to those afflicted by the California wildfires, but the Peel It Back World Tour is set to span 40 dates, kicking off with the European leg in June 2025.

Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails are coming back to the United Kingdom for two dates only in 2025 | FilmMagic

The band are set to perform two dates in the United Kingdom, a return for Trent Reznor and company since they last performed on our shores in 2022 but for those who had NIN on their second Glastonbury Festival announcement, sadly they’re busy.

They’ll be performing in Milan on June 24, Zurich on June 26, Vienna on June 27 and Amsterdam on June 29; so potentially if they were to play a Glastonbury set, it would need to take place on June 28 2025 - start speculating.

Where are Nine Inch Nails performing in the United Kingdom?

Nine Inch Nails are set to perform at the following locations on the following dates

Where can I get tickets to see Nine Inch Nails for their UK shows?

Presale tickets

Co-op Live presales are set to take place from January 27 2025 from 11am until January 28 2025 at 11am GMT. There are currently no presales for the London O2 performance according to Ticketmaster.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence through Ticketmaster on January 29 2025 from 12pm GMT. For those wanting a special night out in Manchester though, Seat Unique are offering hospitality packages for the AO Arena performance.