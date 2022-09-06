Mercury Music Prize 2022: These are the 10 favourites to win the prestigious awards for best British album - including Sam Fender and Harry Styles
The winner of the Mercury Music Prize is set to be revealed on Thursday – and several big names are in the frame.
The Mercury Prize, formerly called the Mercury Music Prize, was created in 1992 as an alternative to the Brit Awards and is known for its eclectic mix of musical genres.
The first prize was won by Scottish band Primal Scream for their seminal album ‘Screamadelica’, with other Franz Ferdinand and Young Fathers the only other two acts from north of the border to have won since.
Other acts to have won include Arctic Monkeys, Skepta, Dave, Wolf Alice, Ms. Dynamite, Dizzee Rascal, Klaxons, James Blake, Pulp, Elbow, The xx, Suede, and alt-J.
And last year’s winner was singer-songwriter and poet Arlo Parks for her album Collapsed Into Sunbeams.
PJ Harvey is the only artist to have won the prize twice – for Let England Shake and Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea.
To be eligible for the prize over 50 per cent of a band’s members must be British or Irish, and submissions are made by record labels.
The shortlist is chosen “based solely on their musical merit and irrespective of how popular or successful an album or act that has been submitted may have been in the previous calendar year”.
The 2022 Awards Show will take place on Thursday 8 September at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.
Here are the bookies’ favourites to win – and their odds.
