The Mercury Prize, formerly called the Mercury Music Prize, was created in 1992 as an alternative to the Brit Awards and is known for its eclectic mix of musical genres.

The first prize was won by Scottish band Primal Scream for their seminal album ‘Screamadelica’, with other Franz Ferdinand and Young Fathers the only other two acts from north of the border to have won since.

Other acts to have won include Arctic Monkeys, Skepta, Dave, Wolf Alice, Ms. Dynamite, Dizzee Rascal, Klaxons, James Blake, Pulp, Elbow, The xx, Suede, and alt-J.

And last year’s winner was singer-songwriter and poet Arlo Parks for her album Collapsed Into Sunbeams.

PJ Harvey is the only artist to have won the prize twice – for Let England Shake and Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea.

To be eligible for the prize over 50 per cent of a band’s members must be British or Irish, and submissions are made by record labels.

The shortlist is chosen “based solely on their musical merit and irrespective of how popular or successful an album or act that has been submitted may have been in the previous calendar year”.

The 2022 Awards Show will take place on Thursday 8 September at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.

Here are the bookies’ favourites to win – and their odds.

Self Esteem Self Esteem, otherwise known as poet and singer Rebecca Lucy Taylor, is favourite for this year's Mercury, with odds of 5/2 for her album Prioritise Pleasure.

Little Simz Little Simz has already won a Brit Award for Best New Artist this year - and had a cameo in Hollywood blockbuster Venon 2. She's second favourite to add the Mercury, at odds of 3/1.

Wet Leg Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg, comprising of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, are 4/1 to land the Mercury with their eponymous debit album. The pair had a huge hit single with Chaise Longue before their album shot to number one, leading to a memorable early set at Glastonbury.

Kojey Radical Kojey Radical has been nominated for three MOBOs but is still to win a major award. He's 9/1 to break this run by winning the Mercury for Reason to Smile.