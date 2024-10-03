The Last Dinner Party call it quits on the remainder of their UK tour

The Last Dinner Party have announced they’ve cancelled several UK tour dates due to ongoing illness in the band.

The news comes after the band cancelled their show at the Engine Shed in Lincoln moments before they were set to take to the stage.

The Mercury prize nominated band are currently embroiled in a controversy surrounding security at the Lincoln show.

UPDATE: We originally reported that the remaining dates were cancelled, however a spokesperson for The Last Dinner Party has clarified that the band have not cancelled all of their tour dates, and will resume with their October 7th date in Dublin. We apologise for the confusion.

Those looking forward to seeing Mercury prize nominated act The Last Dinner Party on their sold out UK tour, we’ve got some bad news - several tour dates have been cancelled due to illness.

After illness forced the band to cancel their show at Lincoln’s Engine Shed over the weekend at the last minute, coupled with the controversy surrounding the heavy handed nature of security at the venue towards males attending the show alone, several dates have now been omitted.

Posting on social media, the band stated “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the difficult decision to cancel our upcoming headline tour dates. This is due to an unforeseen illness in the band and, following medical advice, we have to prioritise our health at this time.”

“We are devastated not to be sharing these nights with you, and to have missed the shows in Lincoln and Cardiff. You should all know you've made this the most wonderful year of our lives and we can't thank you enough for your love and support Truly.”

“TLDP is here today because of you and we want to keep touring and sharing our music with you for a long long time - but in order to do that we have to make serious decisions like these now so that our long term health doesn't suffer.”

The band also revealed that refunds would be issued to those affected by the cancellation within 15 days from fans point of original purchases.