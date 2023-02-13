Rod Stewart’s Edinburgh Castle gig will be his first concerts at the landmark since 2010 – having previously played there in 2002.
It’s one of a series of summer gigs across the UK as part of his ‘Global Hits Tour’.
Rod said: “My favorite memories have been summer nights with a beer or two alongside the best fans in the world. “I’m impatiently awaiting this summer playing at a variety of special venues - football, cricket and rugby stadiums, estates and castles! We’ll all be dancing under the stars.”
Here's what you need to know.
When is Rod Stewart playing Edinburgh Castle?
Rob Stewart will be playing Edinburgh Castle on Thursday, July 6.
How to get tickets?
Tickets for all of Rod Stewart’s UK dates will go on sale on Friday, February 17 at 10am from Ticketmaster.
How much will the tickets be?
Ticket prices have yet to be announced, but tickets for the Dublin date of the same tour, on June 21, are priced at between £80 and £120.
What other gigs is he playing in the UK?
Rod Stewart's full UK tour is as follows:
June 24: Plymouth, Home Park Stadium
June 28: Northampton, cinch Stadium
June 30: Durham, Seat Unique Riverside
July 2: Bristol, Badminton Estate, Worcester Park
July 4: Hull, Sewell Group Craven
July 6: Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle
What's the likely setlist?
The shows are part of Rod Stewart's Global Hits Tour, so expect a set packed with all the old favourites.
Here’s the setlist he played recently on the tour in Puerto Rica:
Infatuation
Having a Party
Some Guys Have All the Luck
It Takes Two
You Wear It Well
Forever Young
The First Cut Is the Deepest
Maggie May
I'd Rather Go Blind
Rhythm of My Heart
Hot Stuff
I Don't Want to Talk About It
Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)
You're in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)
Have I Told You Lately
Lady Marmalade
Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?
Baby Jane
Sweet Little Rock & Roller