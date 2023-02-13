The rocker will be returning to his beloved adopted homeland of Scotland for a special show to conclude his UK tour.

Rod Stewart has announced a Scottish gig as part of his current world tour.

Rod Stewart’s Edinburgh Castle gig will be his first concerts at the landmark since 2010 – having previously played there in 2002.

It’s one of a series of summer gigs across the UK as part of his ‘Global Hits Tour’.

Rod said: “My favorite memories have been summer nights with a beer or two alongside the best fans in the world. “I’m impatiently awaiting this summer playing at a variety of special venues - football, cricket and rugby stadiums, estates and castles! We’ll all be dancing under the stars.”

Here's what you need to know.

When is Rod Stewart playing Edinburgh Castle?

Rob Stewart will be playing Edinburgh Castle on Thursday, July 6.

How to get tickets?

Tickets for all of Rod Stewart’s UK dates will go on sale on Friday, February 17 at 10am from Ticketmaster.

How much will the tickets be?

Ticket prices have yet to be announced, but tickets for the Dublin date of the same tour, on June 21, are priced at between £80 and £120.

What other gigs is he playing in the UK?

Rod Stewart's full UK tour is as follows:

June 24: Plymouth, Home Park Stadium

June 28: Northampton, cinch Stadium

June 30: Durham, Seat Unique Riverside

July 2: Bristol, Badminton Estate, Worcester Park

July 4: Hull, Sewell Group Craven

July 6: Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle

What's the likely setlist?

The shows are part of Rod Stewart's Global Hits Tour, so expect a set packed with all the old favourites.

Here’s the setlist he played recently on the tour in Puerto Rica:

Infatuation

Having a Party

Some Guys Have All the Luck

It Takes Two

You Wear It Well

Forever Young

The First Cut Is the Deepest

Maggie May

I'd Rather Go Blind

Rhythm of My Heart

Hot Stuff

I Don't Want to Talk About It

Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)

You're in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)

Have I Told You Lately

Lady Marmalade

Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?

Baby Jane