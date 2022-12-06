Red Hot Chili Peppers have finally announced a rescheduled date for their cancelled Bellahouston Park show – though the gig now has a new venue. Here’s when tickets are released

Red Hot Chili Peppers will finally return to play Glasgow - a year after originally planned Cr: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Almost five month on from their cancelled Bellahouston Park gig, rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers have finally announced a rescheduled date – although it will now take place at a completely different venue.

The band, who pulled out of the highly anticipated show last summer, will return to Glasgow with a gig at Hampden Park as Anthony Kiedis and co. now get set to showcase their two new albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen, at the national stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in July, approximately 100,000 people were set to attend the summer event last in Glasgow, however, fans were left hugely disappointed when the band confirmed the show would be cancelled just hours before they were due to hit the stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the cancelled show, the Chilis said they were “deeply disappointed” in having to cancel the event and told fans they would have an update on a new date “soon” – though little has been said about the rescheduled show until yesterday’s announcement.

Popular basis Flea later tweeted that the band were “yearning” to play Glasgow, insisting that a revised date for their cancelled July 1 show at Bellahouston Park would be announced “as soon as we can figure it out”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now, after weeks of waiting, it appears Chilis fans will finally get to see the ‘Under The Bridge’ and ‘All Around The World’ hit makers in the new year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the gig, including when tickets go on sale and what do if you had tickets for the original date.

When are Red Hot Chili Peppers playing Glasgow

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new date at Hampden Park has been confirmed as Sunday 23 July 2023, with the new date set to be the final show of the The Global Stadium Tour.

Chilis’ Glasgow date is one of only two UK dates on their 23 date World Tour, with the band played London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday 21 July 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers in Glasgow

Supports act have already been announced as The Roots and King Princess.

Are my Bellahouston Park Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets valid for the new date

The band updated Scottish fans via their official Twitter account. They wrote:

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please note that the Glasgow show originally scheduled for Summer 2022 will now take place at Hampden Park Stadium on Sunday July 23 2023. Existing tickets remain valid but will be re-issued for the new venue”.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Hampden tickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Didn’t buy a ticket for Bellahouston Park but want to attend the Hampden Park gig? Good news – ticket outlets have confirmed there are still limited tickets on sale for the rescheduled date.

Pre-sale tickets will be available today at 12pm via Ticketmaster. Click here for tickets. More information on how to obtain pre-sale tickets are available via http://rhcp.com