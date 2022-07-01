Red Hot Chili Peppers Glasgow gig at Bellahouston Park cancelled

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have cancelled their show in Glasgow, part of their 2022 world tour (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Yaamava' Resort & Casino)

The Chilis were set to perform a huge open air gig at Bellahouston Park tonight (Friday, July 1) but have cancelled the show due to illness.

The alternative rock band, who were due to conclude the European part of their world tour in Glasgow, said they “love Scotland” and are “deeply disappointed”.

Fans who bought tickets have been contacted and told the gig should be rescheduled at a later date, which has not been confirmed yet.

Flea, Chad Smith, Anthony Kiedis and John Frusciante from the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform on stage in California (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Yaamava' Resort & Casino)

All tickets for the rescheduled show will be valid, concert organisers DF Concerts and Events have said.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Glasgow show cancelled – statement in full

The statement from Red Hot Chili Peppers (RHCP) said: “Due to illness RHCP will not be able to perform in Glasgow tonight. We are working on ways to reschedule this show.

"Please hold onto your tickets and wait for an update soon. RHCP love Scotland and are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

No further information has been provided on the illness or which member of the band – which includes Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, John Frusciante – has been affected.

How have Red Hot Chili Pepper fans reacted to the news?

Some fans have expressed disappointment at the show’s cancellation at such short notice.

Replying to the band’s statement, one wrote on Twitter: “Will you be understanding about me having now lost money on travel and accommodation? Plan on doing anything about that?”

"Absolutely gutted,” wrote another fan, “We have all travelled from different countries for your concert and spent a lot of money. Even if you do reschedule we wont be able to afford to pay for flights, hotel etc!”