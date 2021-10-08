(L-R) Flea, Anthony Kiedis and John Frusciante of The Red Hot Chili Peppers, who have announced a massive outdoor gig in Glasgow next summer. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The four-piece from Los Angeles will be performing at the city’s Bellahouston Park on July 1, 2022.

Their show in Glasgow will be one of only three in the UK.

They also play at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 22, followed by the London Stadium on June 25.

The 32-date global tour will also visit cities including Paris, Dublin, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

Red Hot Chilli Peppers' world tour marks the return to the group of guitarist John Frusciante, who left more than a decade ago to focus on other projects before returning to the fold recently.

Alongside new music from their as-yet-untitled forthcoming album, the legendary band will perform some of their biggest hits, including Give It Away, Californication, Under the Bridge, and Higher Ground.

Founded in 1983, the Chilli Peppers have released 11 studio albums, most recently 2016’s The Getaway.

They hold six Grammy Awards, three BRIT Awards, three places in Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time (for Blood Sugar Sex Magik, Californication, and By the Way), and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A statement to announce the tour reads: “With guitarist and all around cosmic musician John Frusciante back in the fold, the boys are firing on all cylinders, their hearts are full and they’re fixing to unleash an infinite river of creativity, and rock your world…

“The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been around, and have not just fallen off the turnip truck, but to a man, they have never been more thrilled, bursting with commitment and purpose, as they are regarding this upcoming tour.

They have no interest in resting on past accolades, awards or commercial success, this is a mission, they intend to channel the most mighty spirits, and give everything they’ve got.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, October 15 through Ticketmaster.

A fan presale starts at 10am on Wednesday, October 13.

