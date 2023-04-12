Music fans are in for a treat this year as record shops push the boat out for their busiest day of the year.

Record buyers queue outside Monorail Music, in Glasgow, for Record Store Day.

Record Store Day has become a major event for vinyl lovers since the inaugural event in the US in 2007 sold barely more than 10 different limited edition pressings by artists including Death Cab for Cutie, R.E.M. and Stephen Malkmus.

Now over 200 independent record stores across the UK take part each year, selling thousands of copies of exclusive vinyl, from new releases to old classics.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, April 22, with queues likely to start outside shops the evening before.

Last year a global delay in vinyl manufacturing meant that some discs did not arrive on time for the big day and were instead made available later in the year – but everything seems to be currently on track for 2023.

But it’s not just about buying records, with many shops organising special events to mark the day.

Here’s what’s happening this year in record stores across Scotland.

If your event is missing and you would like it listed, please drop us an email here.

Le Freak Records, Dundee

Record shoppers at Le Freak will be treated to sets from some of Dundee’s finest DJs, along with a special 10 per cent discount on all non-RSD vinyl all day.

Mixed Up Records, Glasgow

Mixed Up Records have goodies and freebies to give away to those arriving early, beers from the Meantime Brewing Co, Mixed Up DJ sets and special non-RSD vinyl discounts.

Monorail Music, Glasgow

DJing at Monorail – and the attached Mono Cafe Bar - will be local faves Boosterhooch, Suzy Lee Kid, Dirt Brooks, DJ Death Wish & DJ Blood Stain – aka David Keenan and Brother Joseph.

There will also be live music from Jill Lorean, L, Dancer and The Bluebells.

Music From Big Blue, Glasgow

Located in Finnieston’s Hidden Lane, Music from Big Blue will have a range of artists performing in-store from 12noon-8pm.

Acts include The Bluebells (again), The Supernaturals, Sister John and Michael M.

Some Great Reward, Glasgow

Some Great Reward’s RSD entertainment will start at noon with DJ sets from the likes of Maveen, Leon Cerrone (Joints & Jams) and WeeG, and live music from Zerrin and Blue Kanues.

Thorne Records, Edinburgh

Edinburgh’s Thorne Records promise “a huge party atmosphere and free beer, lots of free beer”.

Underground Solu'shn, Edinburgh

Customers of Underground Solu'shn can enjoy DJ sets from Lord of the Isles, Rebecca Vasmat, Martyn Flyn and Alien Communications.

Live music comes in the shape of Eyes of Others, Callum Easter and The Countess of Fife.

There will also be giveaways for those at the front of the queue.

VoxBox Music, Edinburgh

VoxBox has hired a 120 seater church for the day and have ten showcase performances, including Cloth, Carla J. Easton and Burnt Paws, and two book events

Cult author David Keenan talks to cult musician Adam Stafford about David's new book; Industry of Magic and Light, a prequel to Memorial Device which in turn was about a fictional band and the music scene in post-punk Airdrie.