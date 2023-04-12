All Sections
Taylor Swift, David Bowie and Sam Smith are just three of the artists who have exclusive releases ready for this year's Record Store Day.

Record Store Day 2023: These are 13 key releases available exclusively at this year's Record Store Day - including The 1975 and Taylor Swift

The list of exclusive releases to be launched at vinyl’s biggest day of the year has been released.

By David Hepburn
Published 22nd Feb 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:19 BST

Record Store Day has become a major event for vinyl lovers since the inaugural event in the US in 2007 sold barely more than 10 different limited edition pressings by artists including Death Cab for Cutie, R.E.M. and Stephen Malkmus.

Now over 200 independent record stores across the UK take part each year, selling thousands of copies of exclusive vinyl, from new releases to old classics.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, April 22, with queues expected to start outside Scotland’s music stores the evening before.

With hundreds of limited edition records available to buy, we’re taking a look at some of the releases likely to be sought after – and how much you can expect to pay for them (using the Rough Trade store as a reference – prices may vary slightly between stores).

You can check which shops are taking part here.

This year's Record Store Day ambassadors are The 1975. Their exclusive release is a concert performance 'Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra'. The two vinyl edition is limited to 4500 copies and is priced at around £34.99.

1. The 1975 - Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra

This year's Record Store Day ambassadors are The 1975. Their exclusive release is a concert performance 'Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra'. The two vinyl edition is limited to 4500 copies and is priced at around £34.99. Photo: Contributed

Being released on double grey vinyl, Taylor Swift's 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' contains songs from the 2020 documentary concert film of the same name. Expect to pay around £29.99.

2. Taylor Swift Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions

Being released on double grey vinyl, Taylor Swift's 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' contains songs from the 2020 documentary concert film of the same name. Expect to pay around £29.99. Photo: Contributed

This 7" version of a track taken from Yard Act's 2022 album The Overload is being released on orange vinyl and is limited to 1,000 copies. The price will be around £15.99.

3. Yard Act 100% Endurance - Elton John Version

This 7" version of a track taken from Yard Act's 2022 album The Overload is being released on orange vinyl and is limited to 1,000 copies. The price will be around £15.99. Photo: Contributed

Self Esteem, aka musician Rebecca Lucy Taylor, was one of the biggest success stories of last year thanks to her second album Prioritise Pleasure. Her first album has long been impossible to get on vinyl, but no longer - 1,500 copies of Compliments Please will be available on Record Store Day priced at around £32.99.

4. Self Esteem: Compliments Please

Self Esteem, aka musician Rebecca Lucy Taylor, was one of the biggest success stories of last year thanks to her second album Prioritise Pleasure. Her first album has long been impossible to get on vinyl, but no longer - 1,500 copies of Compliments Please will be available on Record Store Day priced at around £32.99. Photo: Contributed

