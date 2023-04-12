The list of exclusive releases to be launched at vinyl’s biggest day of the year has been released.

Record Store Day has become a major event for vinyl lovers since the inaugural event in the US in 2007 sold barely more than 10 different limited edition pressings by artists including Death Cab for Cutie, R.E.M. and Stephen Malkmus.

Now over 200 independent record stores across the UK take part each year, selling thousands of copies of exclusive vinyl, from new releases to old classics.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, April 22, with queues expected to start outside Scotland’s music stores the evening before.

With hundreds of limited edition records available to buy, we’re taking a look at some of the releases likely to be sought after – and how much you can expect to pay for them (using the Rough Trade store as a reference – prices may vary slightly between stores).

You can check which shops are taking part here.

1 . The 1975 - Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra This year's Record Store Day ambassadors are The 1975. Their exclusive release is a concert performance 'Live With The BBC Philharmonic Orchestra'. The two vinyl edition is limited to 4500 copies and is priced at around £34.99. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Taylor Swift Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions Being released on double grey vinyl, Taylor Swift's 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' contains songs from the 2020 documentary concert film of the same name. Expect to pay around £29.99. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Yard Act 100% Endurance - Elton John Version This 7" version of a track taken from Yard Act's 2022 album The Overload is being released on orange vinyl and is limited to 1,000 copies. The price will be around £15.99. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4 . Self Esteem: Compliments Please Self Esteem, aka musician Rebecca Lucy Taylor, was one of the biggest success stories of last year thanks to her second album Prioritise Pleasure. Her first album has long been impossible to get on vinyl, but no longer - 1,500 copies of Compliments Please will be available on Record Store Day priced at around £32.99. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales