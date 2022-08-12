Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The politically-charged rock band were scheduled to play a one off show at the Royal Highlands Centre on August 24.

However, via a statement on their official social media pages, the band confirmed they had been forced to cancel their entire European tour as per ‘medical advice’.

"Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 and 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation” confirmed the band, before adding: "The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the UK and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.

“We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon.”

How can I get a refund for the cancelled Rage Against The Machine gig in Edinburgh?

While fans are understandably upset at the cancellation, getting a refund appears to be pretty straight forward.

The band advised via their statement that fans should be able to contact their point of purchase for any headline show regarding refunds – which in the case of Edinburgh would be Ticketmaster.