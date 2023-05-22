All Sections
Some of the stars performing at the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend in Dundee.
Some of the stars performing at the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend in Dundee.

Radio 1 Big Weekend 2023: Here are 13 of the biggest bands and artists set to play Dundee's Camperdown Park - from the 1975 to Lewis Capaldi

This weekend will see some of the biggest names in music head to Dundee to play to a sold out crowd.

By David Hepburn
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:00 BST

Originally postponed due to the global pandemic, Dundee will finally welcome the Radio 1 Big Weekend music festival this weekend (May 27 and 28).

Around 35,000 music fans will pack into Camperdown Park on the Saturday and Sunday to listen to a who’s who of pop, with another 15,000 enjoying a day of dance music on the Friday.

Here are 13 of the biggest bands and artists set to take to the stage in the City of Discovery.

On a high at the moment after near-universal praise for their fifth studio album, 'Being Funny in a Foreign Language', the 1975 will headline the Saturday night in Dundee. Lead singer Matty Healy is rumoured to be dating Taylor Swift at the moment so could there be a possibility of a special guest appearance?

1. The 1975

On a high at the moment after near-universal praise for their fifth studio album, 'Being Funny in a Foreign Language', the 1975 will headline the Saturday night in Dundee. Lead singer Matty Healy is rumoured to be dating Taylor Swift at the moment so could there be a possibility of a special guest appearance?

Closing out the festival on Sunday will be Scotland's man-of-the-moment Lewis Capaldi. The singer recently released his second album 'Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent' which looks set to continue his unbroken run of success that has seen him top the charts on both sides of the Atlantic. His song 'Someone You Loved' is the longest-running top 10 UK single of all time by a British artist.

2. Lewis Capaldi

Closing out the festival on Sunday will be Scotland's man-of-the-moment Lewis Capaldi. The singer recently released his second album 'Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent' which looks set to continue his unbroken run of success that has seen him top the charts on both sides of the Atlantic. His song 'Someone You Loved' is the longest-running top 10 UK single of all time by a British artist.

Saturday will see a performance by US sibling pop group the Jonas Brothers. The trio have sold over 17 million records since their early days appearing on the Disney Channel. The band split up in 2011 but, to the delight of their many fans, reunited in 2019.

3. The Jonas Brothers

Saturday will see a performance by US sibling pop group the Jonas Brothers. The trio have sold over 17 million records since their early days appearing on the Disney Channel. The band split up in 2011 but, to the delight of their many fans, reunited in 2019.

Isle of Wight indie duo Wet Leg have been one of the most talked about bands of the last year, with their self-titled debut album scooping two Grammy Awards and two Brit Awards. They'll be bringing world-straddling single 'Chaise Longue' and other arch poppy delights to Dundee on the Sunday of the festival.

4. Wet Leg

Isle of Wight indie duo Wet Leg have been one of the most talked about bands of the last year, with their self-titled debut album scooping two Grammy Awards and two Brit Awards. They'll be bringing world-straddling single 'Chaise Longue' and other arch poppy delights to Dundee on the Sunday of the festival.

