2 . Lewis Capaldi

Closing out the festival on Sunday will be Scotland's man-of-the-moment Lewis Capaldi. The singer recently released his second album 'Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent' which looks set to continue his unbroken run of success that has seen him top the charts on both sides of the Atlantic. His song 'Someone You Loved' is the longest-running top 10 UK single of all time by a British artist. Photo: Shane Anthony Sinclair