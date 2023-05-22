This weekend will see some of the biggest names in music head to Dundee to play to a sold out crowd.
Around 35,000 music fans will pack into Camperdown Park on the Saturday and Sunday to listen to a who’s who of pop, with another 15,000 enjoying a day of dance music on the Friday.
Here are 13 of the biggest bands and artists set to take to the stage in the City of Discovery.
1. The 1975
On a high at the moment after near-universal praise for their fifth studio album, 'Being Funny in a Foreign Language', the 1975 will headline the Saturday night in Dundee. Lead singer Matty Healy is rumoured to be dating Taylor Swift at the moment so could there be a possibility of a special guest appearance? Photo: Marcelo Hernandez
2. Lewis Capaldi
Closing out the festival on Sunday will be Scotland's man-of-the-moment Lewis Capaldi. The singer recently released his second album 'Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent' which looks set to continue his unbroken run of success that has seen him top the charts on both sides of the Atlantic. His song 'Someone You Loved' is the longest-running top 10 UK single of all time by a British artist. Photo: Shane Anthony Sinclair
3. The Jonas Brothers
Saturday will see a performance by US sibling pop group the Jonas Brothers. The trio have sold over 17 million records since their early days appearing on the Disney Channel. The band split up in 2011 but, to the delight of their many fans, reunited in 2019. Photo: Dia Dipasupil
4. Wet Leg
Isle of Wight indie duo Wet Leg have been one of the most talked about bands of the last year, with their self-titled debut album scooping two Grammy Awards and two Brit Awards. They'll be bringing world-straddling single 'Chaise Longue' and other arch poppy delights to Dundee on the Sunday of the festival. Photo: Emma McIntyre