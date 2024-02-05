Rab C Nesbitt star Gregor Fisher to return to TV in father-son sitcom with Greg McHugh

Rab C Nesbitt star Gregor Fisher is to return to the nation's TV screens in a starring role in a major new Scottish sitcom, starring opposite Gary: Tank Commander favourite Greg McHugh in a father-and-son show.

The BBC has commissioned an initial six-part series of Only Child, which will be set in the north-east of Scotland. The show will focus on the relationship involving McHugh's character, budding author Richard, who returns home to look after his recently-widowed father.

Fisher’s character Ken, who is described as an "eccentric, strong-willed technophobe", is said to be displaying signs of “ever more eccentric and erratic behaviour" when his son returns home.

The show, which will be shown on BBC One, has been created by Glasgow-based screenwriter Bryce Hart and producers Happy Tramp, who were behind writer Neil Forsyth's hit BBC Scotland series Guilt.

The official description for the show says it will see “neighbourly squabbles, and domestic and inter-generational differences, all told through the lens of Richard and Ken’s father-son relationship”.

The synopsis adds: “Richard’s long overdue visit to recently-widowed Ken results in him realising that his dad may need a bit more full time help than he’d realised. Ken is an eccentric, strong-willed technophobe who is very much set in his ways, leaving Richard to worry about his dad growing old.”

Fisher came to prominence on the hit BBC Scotland sketch shows Scotch and Wry and Naked Video, the latter of which featured his Rab C Nesbitt character, who was given his own show in 1988, but has not been on screen since 2014.

McHugh shot to fame with the BBC Scotland sitcom Gary: Tank Commander when the first series was shown in 2009 and has since starred in the series Fresh Meat, The A Word and A Discovery of Witches.

McHugh said: “Bryce Hart has written a truly brilliant show, and I'm utterly thrilled to be a part of it. ‘Dream gigs' are often just that … but I've been assured this is real.”

Fisher said: “I’m not really one for giving quotes, but I am very much looking forward to working with young McHugh.”

Hart said: “As the son of a father who has steadfastly refused to learn how to compose a text message, there is no relationship as ripe for laughs as that between a Scottish son and his father.”

Lousie Thornton, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland, said: “Having Gregor Fisher and Greg McHugh playing father and son is a dream and we’re so excited to be bringing these two titans of Scottish comedy together. It’s a winning combination.”

Kieran Hannigan, head of scripted at Screen Scotland, said: “Having co-funded the development for this brilliant show, it is fantastic that the BBC is moving forward with the series.