As the search begins in earnest for Nicola Sturgeon’s successor, it will be important to cast the net as wide as possible to ensure the best candidate for the job.

Two perhaps unlikely challengers have already put their hat in the ring, prompting Nicola Sturgeon to question her promise not to express a preference.

First up was tennis legend Andy Murray, who one Twitter wag correctly pointed out is clearly “born to serve”. “Interesting vacancy. Was looking to get into politics when I finish playing,” he tweeted.

Then came Gary McLintoch, aka Gary Tank Commander, who launched his bid for Bute House with a slick campaign video, in which he told the nation: “My name is Gary, I'm a tank commander, I work for a company called the army, and the reason I think I should be the new First Minister is that I honestly believe I’m amazing… that’s who you need… someone who is, like, genuinely amazing, that walks into a room and folk are like 'who’s that?' and they’re like 'that's Gary and he's amazing’. And I think if you’ve got that, which I have, you can just learn the rest, eh?”

Obviously impressed by both candidates, Sturgeon tweeted: “My decision not to endorse a successor is coming under strain…”

Some naysayers will doubtless point out that neither Murray nor Gary are currently Members of the Scottish Parliament. However, where there is a will, there’s a way. MSPs with the national interest at heart now have an opportunity to resign, enabling snap by-elections and the dawn of a new political age. After all, they couldn’t be any worse than Liz Truss...