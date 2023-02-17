Two perhaps unlikely challengers have already put their hat in the ring, prompting Nicola Sturgeon to question her promise not to express a preference.
First up was tennis legend Andy Murray, who one Twitter wag correctly pointed out is clearly “born to serve”. “Interesting vacancy. Was looking to get into politics when I finish playing,” he tweeted.
Then came Gary McLintoch, aka Gary Tank Commander, who launched his bid for Bute House with a slick campaign video, in which he told the nation: “My name is Gary, I'm a tank commander, I work for a company called the army, and the reason I think I should be the new First Minister is that I honestly believe I’m amazing… that’s who you need… someone who is, like, genuinely amazing, that walks into a room and folk are like 'who’s that?' and they’re like 'that's Gary and he's amazing’. And I think if you’ve got that, which I have, you can just learn the rest, eh?”
Obviously impressed by both candidates, Sturgeon tweeted: “My decision not to endorse a successor is coming under strain…”
Some naysayers will doubtless point out that neither Murray nor Gary are currently Members of the Scottish Parliament. However, where there is a will, there’s a way. MSPs with the national interest at heart now have an opportunity to resign, enabling snap by-elections and the dawn of a new political age. After all, they couldn’t be any worse than Liz Truss...