Nintendo’s 5 Best-selling Games in celebration of Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s release

Gamers are addressing the elephant in the room as the new Mario title is already taking the world by storm after last week’s release. In honour, here’s a look at Nintendo’s other big hits.

For anyone confused by that first sentence, ‘Elephant Mario’ is one of many new power-ups that feature in Nintendo’s newly released Super Mario Bros. Wonder - and there’s lots more where that came from.

In their game review, IGN said: “Super Mario Bros. Wonder establishes a new standard for what 2D Mario platformers should look like.

“It is colorful, it is alive, and it is joyful.

Given Nintendo's track record, it comes as no surprise that the gaming community is loving Super Mario Bros. Wonder which hit shelves on October 20, 2023.

“It also managed to surprise and delight me in continually more creative ways thanks to its unpredictable Wonder Effects, which transform levels into something completely different for a brief while.”

In short, by taking the best of the classic Mario formula and elevating it with all sorts of new innovations, the recent title has been dubbed a ‘21st-century successor to Super Mario World’ which is not faint praise.

It comes as no surprise, of course, when we consider that Nintendo - founded in 1889 - has created many of the most critically-acclaimed games of all time. Mario, Zelda, Metroid, Kirby, Pokémon… Even those without an appetite for gaming will be familiar with these legacy titles.

Indeed, you would be hard pressed to find any ‘all-time’ gaming lists that don’t mention Nintendo.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The eighth instalment of the iconic racing game dropped in 2014. According to Nintendo, it has sold over 55.46 million copies worldwide.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The famously relaxing and wholesome social simulation game came out in 2020 and has since seen a whopping 42.79 million copies sold.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo’s very own ‘clash of the Titans’ has been a hit with gamers since the first instalment in the franchise hit shelves in 1999. ‘Ultimate’ alone boasts 31.77 million copies sold.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Upon release in 2017, gamers were ecstatic to experience the Hyrule Kingdom in a way that no previous title had allowed them. That’s why the game has sold 30.65 million copies.

Super Mario Odyssey