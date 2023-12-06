Nicola Benedetti issues rallying cry for end to ‘desperation’ over ‘Scotland’s ‘fragile’ cultural landscape

Nicola Benedetti has issued a new rallying cry over support for the arts – and warned there was an “urgency” and “desperation” to secure the future of the cultural landscape in Edinburgh and across Scotland.

The director of the Edinburgh International Festival suggested that infrastructure and reputation “built and created and preserved across centuries” was at risk under the current priorities of decision-makers.

Benedetti, who was addressing an audience of councillors and invited guests at a ceremony to award her one of the city’s highest civic honours, said arts and culture were inextricably linked to the aspirations of Edinburgh and Scotland, and warned that decisions to sideline them from future goals and visions would be taken “at our peril.”

Nicola Benedetti is presented with the Edinburgh Award at the City Chambers by Lord Provost Robert Aldridge. Picture: Greg Macvean

Ms Benedetti said was constantly seeing and hearing “a cry for collaboration, for working together and for uniting” to ensure action was taken to turn around the current “fragile” situation.

The violinist received the Edinburgh Award weeks after EIF chief executive Francesca Hegyi told the Scottish Parliament that Scotland’s cultural sector was “in distress.” She told MSPs that the festival was suffering “reputational damage” and was being offered financial aid from overseas due to a lack of investment.

Days later it emerged that the Scottish Government had reimposed a cut per cent 10 on Creative Scotland, one of the EIF’s main funders.

Ms Benedetti warned before her first begin this August that that the city was facing an “identity crisis” over the future funding of its flagship cultural events, saying it was a “miracle” that the world’s biggest celebration of culture went ahead every year given its low level of public subsidy compared to elsewhere in Europe.

Speaking at the City Chambers, she said: “Having the opportunity to contribute to the long and rich history of the Edinburgh International Festival has been, is and will continue to be one of the greatest gifts of my life.

“Each gift in our life, such as the role of a festival director, or a recognition such as this award, serves as a propeller – an opportunity for choice. Each gift holds the potential for responsibility to others that you choose to serve and grasp - or perhaps not.

"Each gift is a reminder of our place in the lineage of contributors to bettering life for ourselves and others, a reminder of the collective potential we have when we all consider our civic and moral duty.

"Us musicians have not necessarily read all the books but we are good at feeling things out. I can tell you that the ground we walk on is fragile. I know that the ground we walk on is fragile at this time because I can feel it, I can see it and I can hear it.

“Regardless of the company and the environment, I hear and see a cry for collaboration, for working together and for uniting. It has a sort of urgency and a desperation to it that is intangible, to save what has been built and created and preserved across centuries before it is too late.”

Ms Benedetti said the decision to honour her with the award was “a signal to us all that this historic institution and therefore this city does understand the weight and importance of arts and culture,” and said it had prompted her to make a “personal pledge.”

She added: “My commitment to this aspect of Scottish life will deepen year after year. I am in this for the long haul.

“What we all so casually and perhaps erroneously call arts and culture is so inextricable from our aspirations as a city and as a country that we leave this part of human creation out of our goals, vision and trajectory at our peril.