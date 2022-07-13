Music and theatre at Aboyne and Deeside Festival 2022

The programme provides a rich fayre of entertainment to suit all tastes in the arts and music. The Festival Committee is delighted to be working with the Aboyne Arts’ and Theatre Group who are staging two concerts in the programme and looks forward to the Aboyne Cello Festival being held at same time, all adding up to give outstanding events in our community throughout the summer.

The curtain-raiser for the Aboyne and Deeside Festival’ own events is On Thursday, July 28 with an evening to Celebrate and Support Ukraine.

Sharing the widespread concern for the conflict in Ukraine and the suffering of its people through the Russian war, a summer evening of Ukrainian and Scottish themed music and food will be hosted at Finzean House 7.30pm, with all proceeds going to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The Aboyne and Deeside Festival will be filled with music, outdoor performances and much more.

Music will be provided by local musicians, Shaun and Natalie Huntington of Coynach Music Services. Shaun and Natalie both served in the Royal Corps of Army Music and have performed at ceremonial functions, concerts and events across the world. They are delighted now to be living and working in Finzean. Natalie and Shaun are going to be accompanied by Sofiia Stankova, who arrived at the beginning of May in Aberdeenshire from the South of Ukraine.

The buffet supper is being prepared by the Finzean Farm Shop along with Olga, Inna and Karina, who also arrived in Deeside in early May. It will comprise various traditional Ukrainian dishes, salads and cakes, including their delicious Pirozhki, Nalesniki and Syrniki!

Tickets £35 including buffet supper and a glass of wine or soft drink. Raffle tickets will be on sale too!

On Wednesday, August 3, enjoy an afternoon of chamber music.

Finzean House will also host an afternoon of Chamber Music given by Aberdeen Sinfonietta String Quartet from 3pm. The members of Aberdeen Sinfonietta String Quartet (Bryan Dargie and Guera Crockett, violins, Sandra Thomson, viola, and Alison MacDonald, cello) are very much looking forward to returning to play in the beautiful setting of Finzean House – an ideal setting for summer chamber music. They will entertain with a programme of quartets, trios, duos and solos by Bach, Leclair, Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven

Afternoon tea will be served after the concert. Tickets £20 including afternoon tea.

On Thursday, August 4 Illyria Theatre Company will be performing in the Aboyne Highland Games arena.

Pirates of Penzance is the first Gilbert and Sullivan show Illyria ever performed. It promises a unique blend of hilarious melodrama, sharp satire, and glittering wit. The Pirates of Penzance is a much-loved classic musical packed with memorable songs. It is over 100 years old yet as fresh today as it ever was. Join Illyria and enjoy summer entertainment in the great outdoors!

Running time (approx): 2hrs 10mins (including 20-minute interval). Please bring your own seating or rug, picnic and warm clothes.

Performance starts at 6.30pm (picnic from 5.30pm). Tickets priced £16, adults £8 age16 and under.