‘Scottish Men’s Shed of the Year’ Awards 2022 opens for applications

The awards, delivered by the Scottish Men’s Sheds Association (SMSA), recognise and reward the contribution that Men’s Sheds make and raise awareness of their huge impact in today's society.

Last year’s winner was Westhill & District Men’s Shed – the first-ever Scottish Men’s Shed which opened in 2013.

David Thomson from the Shed said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this prestigious title that recognises the achievements, over the last eight years, from our extremely active and committed Board of Trustees and members.

"We have grown significantly over the years and now welcome over 300 members through our doors—averaging nearly 100 member visits per week.”

Jason Schroeder, SMSA’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “The awards, now in their fourth year, celebrate and showcase the life-changing work being carried out in Men’s Sheds across Scotland.

"The Scottish Men’s Sheds Movement began back in 2009 and today, there are now over 200 Sheds and developing groups voluntarily engaging over 10,000+ men (aged 18 and over) across the nation.

"Men’s Sheds have a positive impact in supporting and improving men’s health and wellbeing and encouraging members to become actively engaged within their communities to reduce social isolation and loneliness.

"The awards not only afford the opportunity to hear all about the great things happening in Sheds - the camaraderie, projects and partnership working - but also highlight the challenges and barriers they are experiencing and how we can support them to thrive."

Scottish Sheds – that are Shed Members of the national association - can apply via scottishmsa.org.uk/smsotyawards.

Applications are now open until midnight on Sunday, September 18.

The winner will be announced in November and will receive the esteemed SMSA targe trophy to display at their Shed for a year.