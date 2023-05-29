The Will of the People tour rolls into Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on Friday, June 23.
It follows the release of the record of the same name last summer – the band’s ninth studio album.
Here’s everything you need to know before you go.
Can I still get tickets?
What time will the gig start and end?
Doors for the gig open at 4pm and there is a 10.45pm curfew in place.
Expect the support act to start at around 7pm, with Muse taking to the stage at around 8.30pm.
Is there any support act?
Muse have announced that they will be supported by Scotland’s Twin Atlantic.
Are there age limits in place?
The Muse gig is for over 14s only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 21.
It is recommended that people bring photo ID with them – particularly if they want to buy alcohol as the Challenge 25 policy will be in place.
Food and drink
If you attempt to bring food and drink into the venue it will be confiscated.
There will be a variery of bars and food stalls, with free drinking water available.
What items are prohibited?
Prohibited items include flares, gas or smoke devices, fireworks, sparklers, confetti cannons, Chinese/sky lanterns, firewood, candles or any flames, ‘excessive’ amounts of cigarettes and/or vapes, and professional camera equipment, including camera/video/audio equipment including removable lenses.
Flags, selfie sticks, umbrellas, and ‘weapons’ are also not permitted.
Only small bags are allowed – less than the size of an A4 sheet of paper.
What is the likely setlist?
While Muse don’t always play exactly the same set, the complex nature of their spectacular live shows means that they won’t stray too far from the following set, most recently played at Home Park, in Plymouth.
1. Will of the People
2. Interlude
3. Hysteria
4. Psycho
5. Bliss
6. Resistance
7. Won't Stand Down
8. Kill or Be Killed
9. Compliance
10. Thought Contagion
11. Verona
12. Interstitial 'Parkour'
13. Time Is Running Out
14. The 2nd Law: Isolated System
15. Undisclosed Desires
16. You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween
17. Madness
18. We Are F*cking F*cked
19. The Dark Side
20. Supermassive Black Hole
21. Interstitial 'Driving'
22. Plug In Baby
23. Behold, the Glove
24. Uprising
25. Prelude
26. Starlight
27. Simulation Theory Theme / [JFK]
28. Kill or Be Killed
29. Knights of Cydonia