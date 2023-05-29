The Devon alternative rock band are bringing their latest spectacular live show to Scotland’s largest city.

Muse will play Glasgow in June.

The Will of the People tour rolls into Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on Friday, June 23.

It follows the release of the record of the same name last summer – the band’s ninth studio album.

Here’s everything you need to know before you go.

Can I still get tickets?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are still available to buy via Ticketmaster here priced from £73.

What time will the gig start and end?

Doors for the gig open at 4pm and there is a 10.45pm curfew in place.

Expect the support act to start at around 7pm, with Muse taking to the stage at around 8.30pm.

Is there any support act?

Muse have announced that they will be supported by Scotland’s Twin Atlantic.

Are there age limits in place?

The Muse gig is for over 14s only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 21.

It is recommended that people bring photo ID with them – particularly if they want to buy alcohol as the Challenge 25 policy will be in place.

Food and drink

If you attempt to bring food and drink into the venue it will be confiscated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a variery of bars and food stalls, with free drinking water available.

What items are prohibited?

Prohibited items include flares, gas or smoke devices, fireworks, sparklers, confetti cannons, Chinese/sky lanterns, firewood, candles or any flames, ‘excessive’ amounts of cigarettes and/or vapes, and professional camera equipment, including camera/video/audio equipment including removable lenses.

Flags, selfie sticks, umbrellas, and ‘weapons’ are also not permitted.

Only small bags are allowed – less than the size of an A4 sheet of paper.

What is the likely setlist?

While Muse don’t always play exactly the same set, the complex nature of their spectacular live shows means that they won’t stray too far from the following set, most recently played at Home Park, in Plymouth.

1. Will of the People

2. Interlude

3. Hysteria

4. Psycho

5. Bliss

6. Resistance

7. Won't Stand Down

8. Kill or Be Killed

9. Compliance

10. Thought Contagion

11. Verona

12. Interstitial 'Parkour'

13. Time Is Running Out

14. The 2nd Law: Isolated System

15. Undisclosed Desires

16. You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween

17. Madness

18. We Are F*cking F*cked

19. The Dark Side

20. Supermassive Black Hole

21. Interstitial 'Driving'

22. Plug In Baby

23. Behold, the Glove

24. Uprising

25. Prelude

26. Starlight

27. Simulation Theory Theme / [JFK]

28. Kill or Be Killed