Muse will be performing a 2022/2023 world tour for their new album Will of the People

The English rock band fronted by Matt Bellamy will tour their album Will of the People in 2022 and 2023 across the UK and world.

Glasgow is the only Scottish date on the UK part of the tour, with the band also performing down south in Plymouth, Huddersfield, and Milton Keynes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Muse 2023 tour date in Glasgow.

Where and when is Muse 2023 concert in Glasgow? Date announced

Muse will be performing at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park on June 23, 2023.

Doors open at 4pm, and it is an outdoor all-standing concert. The age guidance is 14+, and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Bellahouston Park is in the south west of Glasgow in the Mosspark/ Dumbreck area, a short walk from Ibrox Stadium.

It will be the band’s first show in Scotland’s biggest city since their 2016 gig at the OVO Hydro.

When do tickets go on sale for Muse’s Glasgow gig? How to get tickets and pre-sale info

General tickets for Muse’s Glasgow show will go on sale on Friday (26 August) at 9am.

Tickets will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster or Gigs in Scotland.

However, fans who pre-order the band’s new album Will of the People have priority access to a pre-sale on Thursday (25 August) at 1pm, according to Gigs in Scotland.

When is Muse’s new album Will of the People out?

Muse’s ninth studio album Will of the People will be released on Friday (26 August). It has been described by NME as the band’s “best music in years” and is described as a political wake-up call for the UK.

The tracklist for Will of the People is:

- Will of the People

- Compliance

- Liberation

- Won’t Stand Down

- Ghosts (How Can I Move On)

- You Make me Feel Like It’s Halloween

- Kill or Be Killed

- Verona

- Euphoria