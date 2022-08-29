Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Swift at last night's 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The popular pop artist delighted fans when she confirmed the release date for her latest album, at last night’s MTV Awards.

Swift, 32, picked up the biggest award of the night on Sunday for her 10-minute version of her breakup song ‘All Too Well’ from her re-recorded 2012 album ‘Red’, before confirming the news of her new album.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Titled ‘Midnights: The stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life’, she said the album was “a journey through terrors and sweet dreams” as she collected her 14th MTV award on stage at the ceremony.

Most Popular

Beating off competition from Doja Cat, Harry Styles and Olivia Rodrigo, Swift was handed the gong for best video at the annual awards and immediately delighted fans with news of her new album – before confirming she would later Tweet more details at midnight via her official account.

Swift is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with an estimated 114 million album units worldwide.

As of 2019, her US albums sales stood at 37.3 million and her UK albums sales 3.34 million – and with the imminent release of Midnights, those numbers are sure to sour even higher.

Spilt into side A and side B, the album has a total of 13 tracks – though no song titles have yet been released by the pop megastar, with the cover simply showing each title as Track 1, Track 2 and so on.

Discussing the new album via her social channels, the songstress said: "We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake”.

She added the album would be “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves”.

Interesting!

When is Taylor Swift’s new album released?

As confirmed on her social media account – and on stage at last night’s MTV awards, Taylor Swift’s new album will be officially released on October 21, worldwide.

How to pre-order Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights – Taylor Swift UK store

The singer’s new album is now available pre-order in the United Kingdom via her official UK store.