The exclusive, highly secretive fashion event of the year has returned: the Met Gala 2022. Celebrities will dress in the most outrageous, extravagant outfits they can find for a few minutes on the red carpet, before disappearing into the mysterious Met Gala, where the real party begins.

Little of the celebrity-only event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, ever makes it out to the public. Very few photos are taken and press are generally not allowed inside.

The event is held to raise money for the museum’s Costume Institute, which sparked the trend of forward-thinking fashion for the evening. Each year has a different theme for the famous guests to adhere to.

Here’s all you need to know about the Met Gala 2022 – and where you can watch this year’s night of high fashion unfold.

When is the Met Gala 2022?

The Met Gala is traditionally held on the first Monday in May, which means this year it will be on Monday May 2nd.

Eva Chen, Anna Wintour, Anthony Bolton, Janicza Bravo, and Max Hollein attend the Costume Institute's "In America: An Anthology Of Fashion" Press Preview at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on February 15th. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images.

This is just eight months after last year’s event, which was delayed several times due to Covid.

Met Gala 2022 UK times

The event will begin at 6pm E.T., or 11pm in the UK. You can watch the Vogue livestream of the red carpet, with all the celebrities arriving in their finery, from around this time. You’ll be able to find the stream Vogue’s Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Hosting the coverage this year is Vanessa Hudgens, La La Anthony, and Vogue editor Hamish Bowles. In addition, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear as celebrity co-hosts. Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will reprise their roles as honorary Met Gala co-chairs for 2022.

What is the Met Gala 2022 theme?

As always, the Met Gala has a theme. This year’s is ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, following last year’s ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’.

According to Vogue, that translates to “gilded glamour,” as the event “will ask its attendees to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York”.

Who’s on the Met Gala 2022 guest list?

Vogue notoriously keeps the guest list of the most exclusive event of the year secret for as long as possible. Still rumours do slip out and you can also make some educated guesses as to who will be attending.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are usually in attendance as some of the most high-profile celebrities in the United States. What’s more, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift have all been invited on numerous occasions and could well be expected to return in 2022.

Megan Thee Stallion is also believed to be attending the star-studded event, as well as Katy Perry, who confirmed that she would be stepping up her fashion game this year.