Edinburgh – which is twinned with the Ukrainian capital Kyiv – is the obvious choice as the venue for the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest, but Glasgow, Aberdeen, Sheffield, Leeds and Cardiff have also declared their interest.

Back in 1972, the eyes of the world were on Edinburgh as the Usher Hall hosted the much-loved song competition.

Representing the UK in 1972 were The New Seekers with the song Beg, Steal Or Borrow.

Up against 17 other countries, they were respectable runners-up to Luxembourg's Vicky Leandross, whose song ​Apres Toi garnered 128 points to ​the UK's 114.

Here are some highlights from the event in Edinburgh.

1. The New Seekers Here you can see The New Seekers on the West End of Princes Street, by a sign that points in the direction of the Usher Hall, where the Eurovision song contest took place. The New Seekers were the UK entry in 1972. Photo: Other Photo Sales

2. Hosted by Moira Shearer Moira Shearer hosted the 1972 contest - she was an internationally renowned British ballet dancer and actress. Shearer is best remembered for her performances in the likes of The Red Shoes (1948) and Peeping Tom (1960). Photo: BBC Photo Sales

3. Winning country Luxembourg won the 1972 contest, with their song Apres toi, sung in French by Vicky Leandros. Photo: BBC Photo Sales

4. Judging Each country had two jury members, one aged between 16 and 25, the other between 26 and 55, who awarded between 1 to 5 points each for each performance, excluding their own country's performance. Photo: BBC Photo Sales