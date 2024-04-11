One of Edinburgh's longest-running live music venues has announced its immediate closure.

The Jazz Bar, which has been running for nearly 20 years on Chambers Street, has blamed the cost-of-living crisis and "operational challenges" for its decision to pull the plug.

The decision was announced just two days after the venue posted an “emergency maintenance notice” on its website announcing a temporary closure due to a leak that required “immediate attention”.

The Jazz Bar was open seven days a week and hosted as many as four different gigs in the one day. It has been one of the main venues used for the annual Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival and has also staged an extensive Fringe programme since it opened its doors in 2005 .

An official statement from the venue said it had been "a cornerstone of a community and will be quite literally irreplaceable to the Edinburgh music scene and gig economy".

The Jazz Bar was founded by drummer Bill Kyle several years after his previous venue, the Bridge Jazz Bar, was destroyed in the huge Old Town fire in 2002, less than a year after it had opened its doors. The venue was run by Kyle’s daughter, Edith, after he passed away in 2016.

The site of The Jazz Bar has been a music venue since the 1990s, when it opened as Cellar No 1, which specialised in jazz music.

Lights Out By Nine on stage at the Jazz Bar in Edinburgh. Picture: John Murray

The official announcement from The Jazz Bar said: “To our loyal patrons, musicians and friends, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden closure of The Jazz Bar. We are extremely proud to have served the musical community and audience providing live music almost every day for close to two decades.

"It has been particularly challenging for The Jazz Bar, with a massive variety of issues and challenges to work though. Despite extremely hard work and very positive progress to overcome these issues, the cost-of-living crisis coupled with operational challenges proved too much.

“The Jazz Bar is more than just a venue to many people. It was a cornerstone of a community and will be quite literally irreplaceable to the Edinburgh music scene and gig economy.

"When founder Bill Kyle began his journey to create The Jazz Bar, it was marked by perseverance and passion, surviving many challenges, including the original incarnation of the venue, ‘The Bridge Jazz Bar,’ burning down.

After he sadly passed eight years ago, this perseverance was carried on by his wife Mary Ann and daughter Edith, who kept the business alive for the next period in its existence and carried forward her father’s legacy, continuing to champion live music in Scotland.”

The Jazz Bar said its closure was being announced with “profound sadness”, but also with gratitude for “the countless memories and friendships forged within its walls”.

Its statement added: "We must pay special thanks to the musicians who have rallied to help the venue survive and be accommodating to any changes being made. Without their good faith and the tireless effort of the staff, we wouldn’t have been possible to even make it this far in the year.

“We must also mention our gratitude to Bill Kyle, whose vision and passion brought The Jazz Bar to life. His legacy will forever resonate within the hearts of all who were touched by his kindness and dedication.

“We extend our sincerest thanks to the musicians, staff, and patrons who made The Jazz Bar a cherished part of Edinburgh’s cultural landscape.