Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival review: Mona Krogstad Quartet, The Jazz Bar

It was a pleasure to hear Mona Krogstad and her young band brimming with expression and improvisatory confidence, writes Jim Gilchrist

Mona Krogstad Quartet, The Jazz Bar, Edinburgh ****

We’ve come to expect much from the Scandinavian jazz scene, and this latest emissary, part of Edinburgh Jazz Festival’s Norwegian strand, more than met expectations, tenor saxophonist Mona Krogstad proving herself to be a powerful, full-toned player and composer of engaging material.

She was well matched by her quartet, with pianist Joakim Petersen, double bassist Erik Grønnesby and drummer Veslemøy Narvesen. It was a pleasure to hear a young band brimming with expression and improvisatory confidence, as demonstrated by their opening number, the stately title track of Krogstad’s warmly received debut album, Virgo Sun, tenor sax blowing big-toned yet tender ballad-like phrases.

Mona Krogstad

The subsequent Umbria may have been inspired by that region’s scenery, but this was no bucolic pastoral, rather a full-on celebration, players responding deftly to each other and Krogstad coming out with some gutsy soloing. Lullaby, on the other hand, saw leisurely sax singing over a lazy bass line and sensitive piano responses.

Far from being a hiatus, Interlude opened with spooky piano string shimmers and a dreamy keyboard introduction that became a minimalist-sounding riff joined by sax and bowed bass, building up until the melody was cruising in full sail.