Kurt Cobain Quotes: 13 of the most interesting quotes and famous lyrics from the Nirvana singer

April 5 2023 marks 29 years since the passing of iconic Nirvana front man Kurt Cobain. Here are 13 of his best quotes and lyrics of all time.

He may have died at the age of just 27 but he left us with some undeniably brilliant quotes and outstanding lyrics that are certain to stand the test of time.

The singer, who rose to fame as the front-man of grunge act Nirvana alongside Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, shot into the limelight after the release of their 1992 album ‘Nevermind’ which included their biggest hit ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’.

Legendary MTV Unplugged sessions and the critically acclaimed album ‘In Utero’ followed before his passing at the age of just 27 on April 5 1994.

Here are 13 of his most memorable quotes and lyrics.

1 . On gender "I definitely feel closer to the feminine side of the human being than I do the male - or the American idea of what a male is supposed to be. Just watch a beer commercial and you'll see what I mean." Photo: PHILIPPE LOPEZ

2 . On being a spokespersn "I'm just a spokesman for myself. It just so happens that there's a bunch of people that are concerned with what I have to say. I find that frightening at times because I'm just as confused as most people." Photo: (AP Photo/Robert Sorbo)

3 . On his audience "I would like to get rid of the homophobes, sexists, and racists in our audience. I know they're out there and it really bothers me." Photo: Creative Commons 2.0

4 . From On A Plain "I love myself better than you, I know it's wrong, but what should I do?" Photo: BERTRAND GUAY