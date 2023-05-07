All Sections
King Charles Coronation concert: Who is performing, what time does it start, channel info and more

The coronation celebrations will continue on Sunday concluding with the Coronation Concert with Katy Perry and Tom Cruise are among those on the confirmed line-up.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 7th May 2023, 08:57 BST
The King and Queen will join around 20,000 members of the public at the coronation concert where, along with other family members, they will see performances by Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Singers Perry and Richie were among the stars at Saturday’s coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

Perry, is an ambassador for The British Asian Trust – a charity founded by the King when he was Prince of Wales.

A BBC handout CGI of a representation of the staging for the forthcoming Coronation Concert which will be broadcast live from the grounds of Windsor Castle on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on Sunday May 7 from 8pm.A BBC handout CGI of a representation of the staging for the forthcoming Coronation Concert which will be broadcast live from the grounds of Windsor Castle on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on Sunday May 7 from 8pm.
Who will host the coronation concert and are there special guests?

The show in Windsor, hosted by Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones appear via video message.

The series of pre-recorded sketches will reveal little-known facts about the monarch and will also include moments from beloved literary figure Winnie the Pooh – seemingly echoing the famous moment Paddington Bear drank tea with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Who will be performing at the Coronation Concert?

There will also be performances by Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls.

Classical acts including Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang will perform too.

The Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art will come together for the first time to create a one-off performance featuring Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac.

How to watch Coronation Concert?

The Coronation Concert will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds from 8pm.

