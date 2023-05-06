19 pictures of coronation guests including Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Katy Perry, Nick Cave Justin Trudeau, Jill Biden and more
World leaders, former prime ministers and representatives from across the globe have gathered for the King’s coronation.
Members of the Royal family, including Prince Harry, have also arrived at Westminster Abbey.
Seven former prime ministers gathered to attend the coronation, including Liz Truss, whose brief tenure in No 10 included the late Queen’s death and the King’s accession.
Ms Truss followed her predecessors Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major into Westminster Abbey.
Controversy also surrounded the arrival and attendance of Prince Andrew, who was booed by members of the public as he was driven down The Mall.