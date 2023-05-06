All Sections
19 pictures of coronation guests including Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Katy Perry, Nick Cave Justin Trudeau, Jill Biden and more

World leaders, former prime ministers and representatives from across the globe have gathered for the King’s coronation.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 6th May 2023, 11:54 BST

Members of the Royal family, including Prince Harry, have also arrived at Westminster Abbey.

Seven former prime ministers gathered to attend the coronation, including Liz Truss, whose brief tenure in No 10 included the late Queen’s death and the King’s accession.

Ms Truss followed her predecessors Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major into Westminster Abbey.

Controversy also surrounded the arrival and attendance of Prince Andrew, who was booed by members of the public as he was driven down The Mall.

King Charles III arrives for his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London.

1. King Charles III arrives for his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey

King Charles III arrives for his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. Photo: Jonathan Brady

The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London.

2. The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Photo: Phil Noble

The Duke of Sussex at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey

3. The Duke of Sussex at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey

The Duke of Sussex at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey Photo: Andrew Matthews

The Duke of York arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey

4. The Duke of York arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

The Duke of York arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey Photo: Jacob King

