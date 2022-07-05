The Guns N’ Roses gig had already been delayed for two years due to Covid restrictions, with many eager to see the band’s ‘classic’ lineup of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

And anticipation was growing last week as the band played a triumphant three hour, 27-song set at Dublin’s Marlay Park, featuring a string of greatest hits, including eight songs from legendary debut album ‘Appetite For Destruction’.

But today many were left with an unwanted free night – and transport and accommodation costs – as the gig was cancelled at the last minute.

It came just a few days after American alternative rockers The Red Hot Chili Peppers also scrapped their huge Glasgow gig at the city’s Bellahouston Park at the final moment, blaming an unspecified illness.

Here’s everything we know.

What reason was given for the gig not going ahead?

Just after 9pm on Monday, the day before the gig was set to take place, ticket holders received an email informing them of the cancellation.

Axl Rose was meant to be taking to the stage this evening in Glasgow.

Shorty after the news was confirmed on the Gun N’ Roses Twitter account, stating: “Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow. We appreciate your understanding and patience.”

Will the gig be rescheduled?

Ticket holders have been told that the band are “working on reschuduling option for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update”.

Given that the band have a full world tour schedule – and Glasgow Green can only be used for gigs for a short period each year – it seems unlikely that any new date will be some time off.

What did Axl Rose say yesterday?

On the day of the cancellation the band’s lead singer posted a picture of his cat Dijon, with the message: “Happy Birthday Dijon!! God Bless America!!”.

He has made no further comment.

What happened at the London gigs?

Gun N’ Roses played two gigs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, on Friday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2.

On the first night, concert-goers reported that the doors opened around two hours late, meaning there was no time for the planned performance by support act Gary Clark Jr.

There were even rumours – seemingly unfounded – that singer Axl Rose was suffering from a bout of anxiety and would struggle to appear on stage.

When the band did come on, many crowd members reported problems with the sound, claiming they could hardly hear Rose’s vocals.

They ended up playing 22 songs, significantly fewer than at their previous concert at Dublin’s Marlay Park, with notable song absences including ‘Coma’ and ‘You Could Be Mine’.

Sound problems also plagued the second show, with Axl Rose telling the crowd that he was “having issues” with his voice after seventh song ‘Estranged’.

The set was even shorter than the previous night, with just 19 songs, and it was the first time since 2014 the band haven’t performed ‘Rocket Queen’.

They also didn’t play ‘November Rain’, the first time the fan favourite has been left off the setlist since 2016.

When are Guns N’ Roses set to play their next show?

The next stop on the Guns N’ Roses world tour is set to be at the Munich Olympic Stadium on Friday, July 8, followed by the San Siro Stadium in Milan on Sunday, July 10, and the HDI Arena in Hanover on Friday, July 15.