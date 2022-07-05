Long delayed due to the pandemic, Guns N’ Roses fans have been patiently waiting for the band’s show to arrive in Scotland, featuring the ‘classic’ lineup of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

But as ever with the band, very little is ever certain – with previous tours dogged by cancellations, late arrivals and the typically unpredictable behaviour of Rose.

Signs from the most recent gigs had been less than positive, with reports of fans walking out early following set time delays, poor sound quality, and issues with Rose’s voice.

And now ticket holders have received a text to let them know that the concert has been cancelled.

Here’s what we know.

Is the show going ahead?

At 9.15pm on Monday night it was confimed that the Glasgow Green show had been cancelled “due to illness and medical advice”.

Guns N' Roses lead singer Axl Rose had some problems with his voice during the band's second London gig at the weekend.

What happened at the London gigs?

Gun N’ Roses played two gigs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, on Friday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2.

On the first night, concert-goers reported that the doors opened around two hours late, meaning there was no time for the planned performance by support act Gary Clark Jr.

There were even rumours – seemingly unfounded – that singer Axl Rose was suffering from a bout of anxiety and would struggle to appear on stage.

When the band did come on, many crowd members reported problems with the sound, claiming they could hardly hear Rose’s vocals.

They ended up playing 22 songs, significantly fewer than at their previous concert at Dublin’s Marlay Park, with notable song absences including ‘Coma’ and ‘You Could Be Mine’.

Sound problems also plagued the second show, with Axl Rose telling the crowd that he was “having issues” with his voice after seventh song ‘Estranged’.

The set was even shorter than the previous night, with just 19 songs, and it was the first time since 2014 the band haven’t performed ‘Rocket Queen’.

They also didn’t play ‘November Rain’, the first time the fan favourite has been left off the setlist since 2016.

What’s the likely setlist if the show is rescheduled?

If the band do reschedule the concert, then fans are in for a treat, with the recent Dublin gig offering a career-spanning 27-song setlist, including no fewer than eight songs from debut album ‘Appetite For Destruction’.

They played:

It's So Easy/ Mr. Brownstone/ Welcome to the Jungle/ Better/ Back in Black/ Slither/ Chinese Democracy/ Double Talkin' Jive/ Estranged/ Live and Let Die/ Reckless Life/ Rocket Queen/ You Could Be Mine/ I Wanna Be Your Dog/ Absurd/ Hard Skool/ Civil War/ Slash Guitar Solo: Born Under a Bad Sign/ Sweet Child o' Mine/ November Rain/ Wichita Lineman/ Knockin' on Heaven's Door/ Nightrain/ Coma/ Patience/ You're Crazy/ Paradise City